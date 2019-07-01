Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discovery : HGTV IS ‘GOING FOR SOLD' IN NEW HOUSTON-BASED HOME RENOVATION SERIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 06:08pm EDT

New York [June 27, 2019] The worst homes in Houston's best neighborhoods are getting Texas-sized makeovers in the new HGTV series Going for Sold, premiering Thursday, Aug. 1, at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The series stars real estate agent Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin and his wife Mary, a former flight attendant who left her career to pursue her love of design and start their home renovation business. In each episode, the busy parents of two turn forgotten homes into charming and affordable properties that appeal to young families looking for a high-end look without the hefty price tag. With a love for bright colors and bold design, Mary incorporates artful features into each home, including removable wall paper, bamboo sinks, modern staircases and geometric paint accent walls.

'Jon's worked in real estate for years, and I lent a hand with design,' said Mary. 'I took a giant leap of faith, quit my job and went all in to create our family business.'

'More than one hundred people move to Houston every day, so we're working to keep up with demand,' added Jon. 'Mary's style helps houses look better and sell faster.'

In the series premiere, Jon and Mary buy a large home that has a living room with cathedral ceilings and a bonus loft space. The outdated property also is riddled with issues, including a cracked foundation, crumbling kitchen and ugly finishes. The duo works extra hard to complete the massive overhaul by adding a stunning modern staircase, sleek modern kitchen and luxurious master bath. Throughout the season, Jon and Mary overcome serious renovation challenges such as faulty plumbing and roof leaks, rework choppy floor plans and even incorporate a New Orleans-inspired design that reflects Mary's Louisiana upbringing.

Fans can visit the Going for Sold page on hgtv.com to learn more about the show and interact on social media using #GoingForSold.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 16.8 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through

Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 22:07:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
06:08pDISCOVERY : HGTV IS ‘GOING FOR SOLD' IN NEW HOUSTON-BASED HOME RENOVATION ..
PU
05:08pDISCOVERY : TRAVEL CHANNEL BRINGS HIT SERIES ‘RIPLEY'S BELIEVE IT OR NOT!'..
PU
04:08pMOTORS, MACHINES AND MORE : AARON KAUFMAN IS LOOKING FOR HIS NEXT GIG IN AN ALL ..
PU
01:28pDISCOVERY : OWN'S POPULAR DOCU-SERIES ‘BLACK LOVE' RETURNS FOR SEASON 3 SA..
PU
01:23pDISCOVERY : BIG SKY AND EVEN BIGGER RENOVATIONS ARE THE HIGHLIGHT IN NEW HGTV SE..
PU
06/28DISCOVERY : BOBBY FLAY IS BACK TO LEAD CULINARY BOOT CAMP WITH ANNE BURRELL IN R..
AQ
06/28DISCOVERY : HGTV IS 'GOING FOR SOLD' IN NEW HOUSTON-BASED HOME RENOVATION SERIES..
AQ
06/27DISCOVERY : HGTV IS ‘GOING FOR SOLD' IN NEW HOUSTON-BASED HOME RENOVATION ..
PU
06/27DISCOVERY : EXES AND BUSINESS PARTNERS CHRISTINA ANSTEAD AND TAREK EL MOUSSA RET..
AQ
06/27DISCOVERY : DEVIL UNCHAINED - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 170 M
EBIT 2019 3 213 M
Net income 2019 2 182 M
Debt 2019 14 109 M
Yield 2019 0
P/E ratio 2019 10,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 3,15x
EV / Sales2020 2,87x
Capitalization 21 072 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 34,8  $
Last Close Price 30,7  $
Spread / Highest target 43,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC24.09%15 322
HUYA INC - ADR59.63%5 396
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-28.92%4 718
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC28.43%4 655
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC3.07%3 903
TEGNA INC39.37%3 278
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About