Discovery : HGTV IS ‘GOING FOR SOLD' IN NEW HOUSTON-BASED HOME RENOVATION SERIES

New York [June 27, 2019] The worst homes in Houston's best neighborhoods are getting Texas-sized makeovers in the new HGTV series Going for Sold, premiering Thursday, Aug. 1, at 11 p.m. ET/PT. The series stars real estate agent Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin and his wife Mary, a former flight attendant who left her career to pursue her love of design and start their home renovation business. In each episode, the busy parents of two turn forgotten homes into charming and affordable properties that appeal to young families looking for a high-end look without the hefty price tag. With a love for bright colors and bold design, Mary incorporates artful features into each home, including removable wall paper, bamboo sinks, modern staircases and geometric paint accent walls.

'Jon's worked in real estate for years, and I lent a hand with design,' said Mary. 'I took a giant leap of faith, quit my job and went all in to create our family business.'

'More than one hundred people move to Houston every day, so we're working to keep up with demand,' added Jon. 'Mary's style helps houses look better and sell faster.'

In the series premiere, Jon and Mary buy a large home that has a living room with cathedral ceilings and a bonus loft space. The outdated property also is riddled with issues, including a cracked foundation, crumbling kitchen and ugly finishes. The duo works extra hard to complete the massive overhaul by adding a stunning modern staircase, sleek modern kitchen and luxurious master bath. Throughout the season, Jon and Mary overcome serious renovation challenges such as faulty plumbing and roof leaks, rework choppy floor plans and even incorporate a New Orleans-inspired design that reflects Mary's Louisiana upbringing.

Fans can visit the Going for Sold page on hgtv.com to learn more about the show and interact on social media using #GoingForSold.

