Discovery : HGTV NABBED #1 SPOT IN CABLE ON THURSDAY NIGHT WITH HELP FROM ‘CHRISTINA ON THE COAST'

New Series Starring Christina Anstead Delivered Double Digit Ratings Growth

New York [June 4, 2019] During its second outing on Thursday, May 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Christina on the Coast, featuring Christina Anstead, delivered a .74 live plus three-day rating among P25-54-a 17% increase over the previous week's episode. The second episode helped HGTV rank as the #1 network in all of cable for the night among P25-54 and W25-54. It also ranked as the #2 cable program among P25-54 and W25-54 in the 9-10 p.m. timeslot and attracted more than 3 million total viewers.

From May 24 to June 1, the premiere episode of Christina on the Coast was the most streamed episode on the HGTV app. A before and after clip posted from the May 30 episode generated more than 360,000 video views across HGTV's Facebook , Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Christina on the Coast highlights Christina Anstead as she gives clients luxe spaces filled with distinctive design elements and cool SoCal style. Christina starts each episode cruising along the Pacific Coast Highway in a top-down convertible, celebrating a new life that started with her engagement and wedding to Ant Anstead, star of the MotorTrend series Wheeler Dealers. The series also features the couple's search to find a perfect home for their growing family.

