Discovery : HGTV NABBED #1 SPOT IN CABLE ON THURSDAY NIGHT WITH HELP FROM ‘CHRISTINA ON THE COAST'

06/04/2019 | 03:08pm EDT

New Series Starring Christina Anstead Delivered Double Digit Ratings Growth

New York [June 4, 2019] During its second outing on Thursday, May 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Christina on the Coast, featuring Christina Anstead, delivered a .74 live plus three-day rating among P25-54-a 17% increase over the previous week's episode. The second episode helped HGTV rank as the #1 network in all of cable for the night among P25-54 and W25-54. It also ranked as the #2 cable program among P25-54 and W25-54 in the 9-10 p.m. timeslot and attracted more than 3 million total viewers.

From May 24 to June 1, the premiere episode of Christina on the Coast was the most streamed episode on the HGTV app. A before and after clip posted from the May 30 episode generated more than 360,000 video views across HGTV's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Christina on the Coast highlights Christina Anstead as she gives clients luxe spaces filled with distinctive design elements and cool SoCal style. Christina starts each episode cruising along the Pacific Coast Highway in a top-down convertible, celebrating a new life that started with her engagement and wedding to Ant Anstead, star of the MotorTrend series Wheeler Dealers. The series also features the couple's search to find a perfect home for their growing family.

ABOUT HGTV
HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 19:07:12 UTC
