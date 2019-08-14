Log in
Discovery : HGTV ORDERS 13 NEW EPISODES OF CHRISTINA ANSTEAD'S BREAKOUT SOLO DOCU-SERIES ‘CHRISTINA ON THE COAST'

08/14/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

New York [Aug. 14, 2019] HGTV will pick up 13 fresh episodes of its newest hit series Christina on the Coast, starring real estate and design expert Christina Anstead. The new season will spotlight Christina's custom SoCal-inspired designs for clients, as well as her personal journey with her new husband Ant Anstead, their blended family and their first baby together. The first season helped HGTV rank as the #2 cable net in the Thursday 9-9:30 p.m. ET/PT timeslot during its run. New episodes are slated to premiere in early 2020.

'HGTV knew Christina on the Coast would be a winner and the series absolutely delivered,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'More than 12 million viewers tuned in to watch the freshman season because they loved having a new opportunity to watch Christina evolve personally and professionally. We've seen her continue to gain popularity with our audience, so we couldn't be more excited about the performance of the series. In season two, we will join Christina as she grows her design business and navigates relationships with her friends and family, including her husband and new baby. Everyone is rooting for her and her family as they build a whole new life.'

ABOUT HGTV
HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 22:36:09 UTC
