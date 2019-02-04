Discovery : HGTV ORDERS 26 NEW EPISODES OF HIT SERIES ‘LOVE IT OR LIST IT' AFTER ITS HIGHEST RATED SEASON YET

New York [Feb. 4, 2019] After attracting more than 17 million viewers during its highest rated season ever, which ended its 20-episode run on Jan. 7, the hugely popular HGTV series Love It or List It has been renewed for an additional 26 episodes. The series has aired on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Starring designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin, Love It or List It features the pair as they help homeowners make a difficult decision: love their existing home after Hilary remodels their space or purchase a new house that David finds to better fit the needs of the family. The new episodes are slated to premiere in late 2019.

'Love It or List It is a proven ratings driver for HGTV and consistently serves as a winning alternative to Monday night football,' said Allison Page, president, HGTV. 'The audience values Hilary and David's deep real estate and renovation expertise and enjoys their fun, on-screen chemistry. We are excited to bring viewers a fresh season of this enduring hit.'

