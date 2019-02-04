Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC (DISCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discovery : HGTV ORDERS 26 NEW EPISODES OF HIT SERIES ‘LOVE IT OR LIST IT' AFTER ITS HIGHEST RATED SEASON YET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 10:04pm EST

New York [Feb. 4, 2019] After attracting more than 17 million viewers during its highest rated season ever, which ended its 20-episode run on Jan. 7, the hugely popular HGTV series Love It or List It has been renewed for an additional 26 episodes. The series has aired on Monday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Starring designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin, Love It or List It features the pair as they help homeowners make a difficult decision: love their existing home after Hilary remodels their space or purchase a new house that David finds to better fit the needs of the family. The new episodes are slated to premiere in late 2019.

'Love It or List It is a proven ratings driver for HGTV and consistently serves as a winning alternative to Monday night football,' said Allison Page, president, HGTV. 'The audience values Hilary and David's deep real estate and renovation expertise and enjoys their fun, on-screen chemistry. We are excited to bring viewers a fresh season of this enduring hit.'

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 16.8 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through

Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 03:03:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
10:04pDISCOVERY : HGTV ORDERS 26 NEW EPISODES OF HIT SERIES ‘LOVE IT OR LIST IT'..
PU
09:54pDISCOVERY : TLC's SAY YES TO THE PROM Will Make Prom Dreams Come True and Empowe..
PU
01/30MORI'S DISCOVERY : A New Top Talent Role
AQ
01/30DISCOVERY : PRINCESSES AT WAR?' - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
01/29DISCOVERY : TLC'S HIT SERIES 'TRADING SPACES' SETS SEASON 10 RETURN FOR MARCH 16..
AQ
01/28DISCOVERY : PARTNERS WITH WORLD WILDLIFE FUND-US TO PROTECT RUSSIA'S BIKIN NATIO..
AQ
01/28DISCOVERY : OWN UNVEILS TEASER TRAILER AT SUNDANCE FOR ITS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED NE..
AQ
01/28DISCOVERY : FOOD NETWORK AND RACHAEL RAY INK NEW MULTI-PLATFORM DEAL; INCLUDING ..
AQ
01/27DISCOVERY : Partners with world wildlife fund-us to protect russia's bikin natio..
PU
01/24DISCOVERY : FAMILY AND FOOD ARE THE MAIN INGREDIENTS ON FOOD NETWORK'S NEW CULIN..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 588 M
EBIT 2018 2 287 M
Net income 2018 731 M
Debt 2018 16 193 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,11
P/E ratio 2019 12,52
EV / Sales 2018 2,88x
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
Capitalization 14 315 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,4 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC15.44%14 315
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-25.62%4 764
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC8.40%4 136
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC6.90%3 835
AMC NETWORKS INC13.74%3 529
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-12.44%2 935
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.