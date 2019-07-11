Log in
Discovery : HGTV'S ‘MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME' STARRING DAVID BROMSTAD DELIVERS DOUBLE-DIGIT YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH ON FRIDAY NIGHTS

07/11/2019 | 01:12pm EDT

New York [July 11, 2019] HGTV's hit series My Lottery Dream Home, starring David Bromstad, delivered a .68 live plus three-day season to-date rating among P25-54 in the Friday 9-9:30 p.m. ET/PT timeslot. Since it premiered on Friday, April 5, the series has outperformed year-ago levels by 33% in that demo. Since then, more than 14.1 million total viewers have tuned in to watch David help newly moneyed clients find and buy their first high-dollar house. So far, the season consistently ranks among the top 10 cable programs in the timeslot among upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54.

'David's singular personality, enthusiasm and charisma make him incredibly appealing to audiences,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'He's a big draw and he has as much fun shopping for houses as the lottery winners do. The energy and chemistry between him and the home buyers in each episode is magic.'

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 11 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2019 17:09:06 UTC
