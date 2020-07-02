Discovery : HGTV SELECTS WETUMPKA, ALABAMA, FOR ITS MEGA-RENOVATION SERIES ‘HOME TOWN TAKEOVER'

Log in
HGTV SELECTS WETUMPKA, ALABAMA, FOR ITS MEGA-RENOVATION SERIES 'HOME TOWN TAKEOVER'

07/02/2020 | 01:24pm EDT

'Home Town' Stars Ben & Erin Napier To Deliver Life-Changing News to Town Residents in HGTV's 'Home Town: Small Town Salute' Tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT

New York [July 2, 2020] It's time for Wetumpka, Alabama to get ready for its close-up because HGTV has announced that the small Southern town, population 8,278, will get star billing in the network's newest series, Home Town Takeover. While the six-part programming event is scheduled to premiere in 2021, everyone can watch tonight's HGTV special, Home Town: Small Town Salute, at 8 p.m. ET/PT to see Wetumpka residents get the breathtaking, surprise news that their town was selected for one of HGTV's most ambitious projects ever-a town-wide renovation that brings back hope to a community. With help from network superstars Ben and Erin Napier of Home Town and other guest experts, HGTV will help revitalize Wetumpka by renovating private residences, a public gathering space for residents and several buildings that house the small businesses that will keep the town thriving for years to come.

'Ben and I often speak about our love of small town living and what that lifestyle means to people who live in one,' said Erin. 'The people of Wetumpka know they have a small town worth saving, and now the world will see why this tight-knit community deserves a fresh start.'

Wetumpka was selected from among half a million photo and video submissions-representing more than 2,600 towns across the United States. Nestled on the scenic Coosa River and known as 'a city of natural beauty,' the town continues to attract tourists to its annual whitewater festival and to the Wetumpka Impact Crater, a six-mile wide crater caused by an asteroid 85 million years ago. Yet, it faces many of the same issues that mirror those found in small towns across the country, including shuttered businesses, young people leaving, highway diversions, and negative impacts from natural disasters. Wetumpka's submission successfully showcased the community's collective desire to champion revitalization, highlighted the work they had already done to improve the town and telegraphed a collective spirit of excitement and optimism.

While fans wait for the premiere of Home Town Takeover, they can catch up on full episodes of Home Town on HGTV GO. To learn more about the series, visit HGTV.com/HomeTown for exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes videos and photo galleries. Fans can interact on social media using #HGTVHomeTown.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 17:23:00 UTC
