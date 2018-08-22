Discovery : HGTV’S DAVID BROMSTAD HELPS LOTTERY WINNERS FIND THEIR FANTASY PROPERTIES IN A NEW SEASON OF ‘MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME’

New York [Aug. 22, 2018] With help from HGTV star David Bromstad, lucky lottery winners find and buy their first high-dollar house in a new season of My Lottery Dream Home. Premiering Friday, Sept. 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the 14 episode-season features David as he enthusiastically travels the country to take his newly moneyed clients on tours of luxurious properties. From a Texas seaside vacation retreat with gorgeous ocean views to a Long Island estate with exclusive access to a private beach, the series, showcases spectacular homes where money is no object. The previous season of My Lottery Dream Home attracted more than 15.7 million viewers.

'I have the best job in the world,' said David. 'I meet amazing families who have realized a dream few ever do-winning millions in the lottery. Now that their wish list has no limits, I can go on the ultimate search to find the home that fulfills their every fantasy.'

In the premiere episode, David meets a Florida family who struck millions on a scratch-off ticket. The couple, who currently rent a home, want a spacious residence with a pool for relaxing and entertaining, while their teenage daughter hopes for enough land to house and ride horses. David shows them three stunning options, including a fully remodeled house with a gorgeous pool and outdoor bar; a home in need of updates on five acres; and a property complete with a move-in ready house, pool and horse stable.

'I'm looking for the perfect property for horses and people,' said David. 'Here in Florida, we're right in the heart of horse country so I'm confident that-with their big-ticket budget-I can find this family a home that fits the bill.'

Throughout the season, fans can visit www.hgtv.com/MyLotteryDreamHome for exclusive online content, including videos and photo galleries. Viewers also can interact on social media using #MyLotteryDreamHome.

