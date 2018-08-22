Log in
News Summary

Discovery : HGTV’S DAVID BROMSTAD HELPS LOTTERY WINNERS FIND THEIR FANTASY PROPERTIES IN A NEW SEASON OF ‘MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME’

08/22/2018 | 08:47pm CEST

New York [Aug. 22, 2018] With help from HGTV star David Bromstad, lucky lottery winners find and buy their first high-dollar house in a new season of My Lottery Dream Home. Premiering Friday, Sept. 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, the 14 episode-season features David as he enthusiastically travels the country to take his newly moneyed clients on tours of luxurious properties. From a Texas seaside vacation retreat with gorgeous ocean views to a Long Island estate with exclusive access to a private beach, the series, showcases spectacular homes where money is no object. The previous season of My Lottery Dream Home attracted more than 15.7 million viewers.

'I have the best job in the world,' said David. 'I meet amazing families who have realized a dream few ever do-winning millions in the lottery. Now that their wish list has no limits, I can go on the ultimate search to find the home that fulfills their every fantasy.'

In the premiere episode, David meets a Florida family who struck millions on a scratch-off ticket. The couple, who currently rent a home, want a spacious residence with a pool for relaxing and entertaining, while their teenage daughter hopes for enough land to house and ride horses. David shows them three stunning options, including a fully remodeled house with a gorgeous pool and outdoor bar; a home in need of updates on five acres; and a property complete with a move-in ready house, pool and horse stable.

'I'm looking for the perfect property for horses and people,' said David. 'Here in Florida, we're right in the heart of horse country so I'm confident that-with their big-ticket budget-I can find this family a home that fits the bill.'

Throughout the season, fans can visit www.hgtv.com/MyLotteryDreamHome for exclusive online content, including videos and photo galleries. Viewers also can interact on social media using #MyLotteryDreamHome.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 90 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 16.8 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Disclaimer

Discovery Communications Inc. published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 18:46:02 UTC
