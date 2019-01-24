Discovery : INSTAGRAM FAVORITE DR. EVAN ANTIN TRAVELS THE WORLD CHASING HIS WILDLIFE BUCKET LIST FOR ANIMAL PLANET

- EVAN GOES WILD Featuring PEOPLE's Sexiest Veterinarian Premieres February 24 at 9PM ET/PT-

In his first television series, Dr. Evan Antin - voted the Sexiest Veterinarian Alive by PEOPLE magazine - takes Animal Planet's global audiences around the world as he chases his wildlife bucket list; swimming alongside humpback whales in Tahiti, exploring caves with bats and snakes in the Philippines and tangling with crocs in the Yucatan. Evan brings his passion and love for all wildlife to each adventure where, as a practicing veterinarian, he also lends a helping hand to animals in need along the way. EVAN GOES WILD, premieres Sunday, February 24 at 9PM ET/PT .

Since he was a kid growing up in Kansas, Evan was intrigued by every aspect of wildlife and wild places. His love for animals led him to veterinary medicine and to become a vet. With more than one million followers, he's the most followed veterinarian on Instagram. Evan's popularity continues to grow because of his loving interactions with animals which he documents and shares with engaging videos and smart facts. In EVAN GOES WILD, Evan leaves his Los Angeles-based clinic behind to take audiences with him to share his bucket list of wildlife experiences in the most awe-inspiring locations.

'This series is truly my 'dream show' come to life as it combines my passions for veterinary medicine and wildlife conservation while raising awareness about animals around the world,' said Evan. 'I've been steadily working towards this for over a decade and I'm so excited to share my adventures on Animal Planet.'

Other stories featured this season include Evan diving with sharks in the South Pacific, examining playful binturongs in the Philippines, running away from jealous rhinos in Kenya, and rushing to the aid of a Macaque monkey in need of help in Sri Lanka.

