Discovery : INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY ANNOUNCES ARREST OF FUGITIVE WANTED FOR MURDER THANKS TO PRESSURES OF AIRING “IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH”

- U.S. Marshals Extradited Martin Jose Jarquin-Estrada to the United States to Face Charges for the 2017 Murder of Elkin Corrales -

-Season Two of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH premieres on Wednesday, January 15 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery -

(Silver Spring, Md.)-The U.S. Marshals announced the capture of Martin Jose Jarquin-Estrada, who was profiled in season one of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH. Jarquin-Estrada is accused of stabbing his childhood friend, Elkin Corrales, to death on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans. Authorities say that after being profiled on season one of IN PURSUIT, Jarquin-Estrada fled the country to Mexico. On October 15, 2019, with critical support from the U.S. Border Patrol, New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) International Division, the USMS New Orleans Task Force located and arrested fugitive Jarquin-Estrada in Zacatecas, Mexico. He has been extradited back to the U.S. and is currently in Houston waiting to be transferred to New Orleans for trial.

Jarquin-Estrada marks the 8th fugitive who was featured in season one of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH who is now in police custody. Jarquin-Estrada was featured on the '15 Seconds of Shame' segment in the episode, 'Deadly Poser,' which originally aired on January 29, 2019 in the U.S.

Suspecting some fugitives have fled the country, season one of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH was broadcast globally with ID's worldwide reach as part of Discovery, Inc. Season two of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH will premiere on Wednesday, January 15 at 10/9 on Investigation Discovery.

ABOUT IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH

John Walsh joins Investigation Discovery on their joint mission to track down fugitives on the run and find missing children with IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH. Each week, John Walsh leads viewers through unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed - where time is of the essence and vigilant viewers could bring these criminals to justice. Joining John in every episode is his son, Callahan Walsh, who leads the operation on the ground, working in tandem with the community and local authorities to search for persons-of-interest. In partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the series will also feature two missing children each hour, providing age-progression photos and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads to their whereabouts.

Investigation Discovery is tapping into its uniquely engaged audience to help track down these persons of interest. An active call center at 1-833-3-PURSUE and dedicated online hub at InPursuitTips.com are staffed by trained English and Spanish-speaking operators, who accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities. To engage with the show, viewers are encouraged to connect using the hashtag #TeamInPursuit, join the IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH Facebook page at Facebook.com/InPursuitwithJohnWalsh, and connect on Instagram @InvestigationDiscovery or Twitter @DiscoveryID.

###