Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery, Inc.    DISCA

DISCOVERY, INC.

(DISCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discovery : INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY ANNOUNCES ARREST OF FUGITIVE WANTED FOR MURDER THANKS TO PRESSURES OF AIRING “IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 05:44pm EDT

- U.S. Marshals Extradited Martin Jose Jarquin-Estrada to the United States to Face Charges for the 2017 Murder of Elkin Corrales -

-Season Two of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH premieres on Wednesday, January 15 at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery -

(Silver Spring, Md.)-The U.S. Marshals announced the capture of Martin Jose Jarquin-Estrada, who was profiled in season one of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH. Jarquin-Estrada is accused of stabbing his childhood friend, Elkin Corrales, to death on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans. Authorities say that after being profiled on season one of IN PURSUIT, Jarquin-Estrada fled the country to Mexico. On October 15, 2019, with critical support from the U.S. Border Patrol, New Orleans Police Department (NOPD), and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) International Division, the USMS New Orleans Task Force located and arrested fugitive Jarquin-Estrada in Zacatecas, Mexico. He has been extradited back to the U.S. and is currently in Houston waiting to be transferred to New Orleans for trial.

Jarquin-Estrada marks the 8th fugitive who was featured in season one of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH who is now in police custody. Jarquin-Estrada was featured on the '15 Seconds of Shame' segment in the episode, 'Deadly Poser,' which originally aired on January 29, 2019 in the U.S.

Suspecting some fugitives have fled the country, season one of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH was broadcast globally with ID's worldwide reach as part of Discovery, Inc. Season two of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH will premiere onWednesday, January 15 at 10/9 on Investigation Discovery.

ABOUT IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH

John Walsh joins Investigation Discovery on their joint mission to track down fugitives on the run and find missing children with IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH. Each week, John Walsh leads viewers through unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed - where time is of the essence and vigilant viewers could bring these criminals to justice. Joining John in every episode is his son, Callahan Walsh, who leads the operation on the ground, working in tandem with the community and local authorities to search for persons-of-interest. In partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the series will also feature two missing children each hour, providing age-progression photos and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads to their whereabouts.

Investigation Discovery is tapping into its uniquely engaged audience to help track down these persons of interest. An active call center at 1-833-3-PURSUE and dedicated online hub at InPursuitTips.com are staffed by trained English and Spanish-speaking operators, who accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities. To engage with the show, viewers are encouraged to connect using the hashtag #TeamInPursuit, join the IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH Facebook page at Facebook.com/InPursuitwithJohnWalsh, and connect on Instagram @InvestigationDiscovery or Twitter @DiscoveryID.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 21:43:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY, INC.
05:44pDISCOVERY : INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY ANNOUNCES ARREST OF FUGITIVE WANTED FOR MURD..
PU
12:40pDISCOVERY : Food network orders new bracket-style competition series tournament ..
PU
07:08aDISCOVERY : WEEKLY CHALLENGE WINNER OF HGTV'S 'ROCK THE BLOCK' TO SCORE A SHOWCA..
AQ
06:26aDISCOVERY : FOOD NETWORK MAKES THE HOLIDAY SEASON MERRY AND BRIGHT WITH MORE SER..
AQ
10/16HGTV'S &LSQUO;A VERY BRADY RENOVATIO : Holiday edition' gives recently overhaule..
PU
10/16DISCOVERY : WEEKLY CHALLENGE WINNER OF HGTV'S ‘ROCK THE BLOCK' TO SCORE A ..
PU
10/16DISCOVERY : FOOD NETWORK REVEALS THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO THANKSGIVING ENTERTAINMEN..
AQ
10/16DISCOVERY : Food network reveals the ultimate guide to thanksgiving entertainmen..
PU
10/16DISCOVERY : SEVEN NEW COUPLES RISK IT ALL FOR LOVE WHEN TLC'S '90 DAY FIANCÉ' RE..
AQ
10/15DISCOVERY : SEVEN NEW COUPLES RISK IT ALL FOR LOVE WHEN TLC'S ‘90 DAY FIAN..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 167 M
EBIT 2019 3 250 M
Net income 2019 2 144 M
Debt 2019 14 009 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,29x
P/E ratio 2020 9,89x
EV / Sales2019 2,95x
EV / Sales2020 2,71x
Capitalization 18 884 M
Chart DISCOVERY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Discovery, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 34,62  $
Last Close Price 27,89  $
Spread / Highest target 57,8%
Spread / Average Target 24,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY, INC.12.37%18 884
FOX CORPORATION-33.52%19 746
HUYA INC.55.36%5 246
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP, INC.23.75%4 551
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES LIMITED-47.38%3 492
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS, INC.-9.97%3 372
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group