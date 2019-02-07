Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC (DISCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discovery : INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY ANNOUNCES ARREST OF FUGITIVE WANTED FOR MURDER THANKS TO TIP FROM “IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 05:30pm EST

- U.S. Marshals Extradited Frias to the United States Today to Face Charges for the 2013 Murder of His Ex-Wife, Janett Reyna -

-IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery -

(Silver Spring, Md.)-Today, the U.S. Marshals announced the capture of Luis Frias, who was profiled in the premiere episode of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH on January 16 and one of their '15 Most Wanted.' Luis Frias from Blackwell, Okla. has been on John Walsh's personal most wanted list since 2013 after allegedly stabbing his ex-wife, Janett Reyna, to death in front of their children. Thanks to a tip from a brave viewer of IN PURSUIT, Frias arrived back on U.S. soil earlier today where U.S. Marshals used the same handcuffs issued to the victim when she was a police officer with the Blackwell Police Department.

'Our fans and viewers did it again! The first fugitive on the very first episode of IN PURSUIT has been captured and will brought to justice,' said host and executive producer, John Walsh. 'A victim's family doesn't have to look over their shoulders anymore. Luis Frias, wanted for the murder of his ex-wife Janett Reyna, has been apprehended in Mexico from a direct tip from one of our brave ID viewers and thanks to our great partners, the U.S. Marshals. Keep looking out for each other out there, and I promise, we will keep listening.'

'We are thrilled that our ID audience has helped lead to the arrest of fugitive, Luis Frias, hopefully beginning a path of healing to the Reyna family,' said Henry Schleiff, Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. 'Investigation Discovery is honored to be the home of IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH where we can shine a klieg light on some of the most wanted fugitives in this country. I am so very proud of our viewers for taking a stand, today, to actively engage in the justice system and believe this is only the beginning of our incredibly profound work with John to help bring fugitives to justice and, hopefully, recover some missing children.'

Suspecting some fugitives have fled the country, IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH is being broadcast globally with Investigation Discovery's worldwide reach as part of Discovery, Inc. The series is simulcast in Canada, while Mexico began broadcasting on January 31. The rest of Latin America began broadcasting on January 30, and the series will rollout globally throughout February. IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH airs domestically on Wednesdays at 10/9c on Investigation Discovery.

ABOUT IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH

John Walsh joins Investigation Discovery on their joint mission to track down fugitives on the run and find missing children with IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH. Each week, John Walsh leads viewers through unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed - where time is of the essence and vigilant viewers could bring these criminals to justice. Joining John in every episode is his son, Callahan Walsh, who leads the operation on the ground, working in tandem with the community and local authorities to search for persons-of-interest. In partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), the series will also feature two missing children each hour, providing age-progression photos and descriptions in the hopes that viewers can provide new leads to their whereabouts.

Investigation Discovery is tapping into its uniquely engaged audience to help track down these persons of interest. An active call center at 1-833-3-PURSUE and dedicated online hub at InPursuitTips.com are staffed by trained English and Spanish-speaking operators, who accept anonymous tips and alert the proper authorities. To engage with the show, viewers are encouraged to connect using the hashtag #TeamInPursuit, join the IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH Facebook page at Facebook.com/InPursuitwithJohnWalsh, and connect on Instagram @InvestigationDiscovery or Twitter @DiscoveryID.

IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH is produced for Investigation Discovery by Zero Point Zero with Chris Collins, Lydia Tenaglia, Craig H. Shepherd, Ted Schillinger, Shawn Cuddy as executive producers. For ID, Lorna Thomas is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

# # #

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 22:29:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
05:30pDISCOVERY : INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY ANNOUNCES ARREST OF FUGITIVE WANTED FOR MURD..
PU
02:25p&LSQUO;WHILE YOU WERE OUT,' TLC'S RE : 00 p.m. et/pt on tlc and hgtv
PU
02/06DISCOVERY : HGTV PICKS UP NEW REAL ESTATE AND HOME RENO TITLE 'STAY OR SELL' - D..
AQ
02/06DISCOVERY : HGTV PICKS UP NEW REAL ESTATE AND HOME RENO TITLE ‘STAY OR SEL..
PU
02/06DISCOVERY : Clinton kelly hosts new season of spring baking championship featuri..
PU
02/06DISCOVERY : ANIMAL PLANET TAKES AUDIENCES BEHIND THE SCENES AT THE GEORGIA AQUAR..
AQ
02/06DISCOVERY : ANIMAL PLANET TAKES AUDIENCES BEHIND THE SCENES AT THE GEORGIA AQUAR..
PU
02/06DISCOVERY : SCIENCE CHANNEL GOES IN SEARCH OF WOOLLY MAMMOTHS AND OTHER CREATURE..
AQ
02/05DISCOVERY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/05DISCOVERY : Science channel goes in search of woolly mammoths and other creature..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 585 M
EBIT 2018 2 287 M
Net income 2018 727 M
Debt 2018 16 193 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 27,66
P/E ratio 2019 12,76
EV / Sales 2018 2,91x
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
Capitalization 14 626 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,4 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC17.70%14 626
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-18.56%5 216
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC7.21%4 102
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC7.12%3 855
AMC NETWORKS INC14.45%3 551
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-10.56%2 998
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.