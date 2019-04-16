Log in
Discovery : INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY LAUNCHES NEW BRAND CAMPAIGN DEVELOPED BY VIEWPOINT CREATIVE

04/16/2019 | 01:33pm EDT

(Silver Spring, Md.)-Investigation Discovery, the leader in quality true crime storytelling, and Viewpoint Creative, worked together to develop a brand campaign to reinforce the network's place as America's #1 true crime network. Viewpoint's creative concept was to give viewers new insight to the brand, offering an aerial perspective that literally 'rips the roof off' the viewer's expectations.

Using an overhead perspective throughout the entire spot along with continuous camera motion, Viewpoint linked together a variety of crime tableaus that capture the spirit and programming range of Investigation Discovery. The three-day shoot, which included two days in studio and one day of drone cinematography, yielded elements for :60, :30 and :15 second spots, a series of powerful network IDs, and content that can be distributed on the network's social platforms.

'The Investigation Discovery viewer experience is one that engages the mind and the heart,' Doug Seybert, SVP Marketing, Investigation Discovery explains. 'ID fans enjoy the challenge of solving the mystery and relish a glimpse into the criminal mind, resulting in an emotional journey through our powerful storytelling. This campaign captures that immersive quality, giving our fans unparalleled access into the genre.'

Said Viewpoint Director/Creative Director, Dave DiNisco, 'We always try to look at things from a different perspective. As we developed our strategy and did our research, we came across some early 20th century crime scene photos where police photographers used large tripods to hang the camera far above the victim. It was shocking and completely riveting. We knew this was the way to go and would set ID apart.'

Viewpoint Creative is a creative services and content development agency, based in Boston, Massachusetts. They are a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment (Nasdaq: DLPN).

About Investigation Discovery (ID)

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 85 million U.S. households. From harrowing crimes to in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these 'real people, real stories', the always revealing network challenges our understanding of culture, society and the human condition. The #1 network for women in all of cable, ID's programming is also available anytime and anywhere through the network's TV Everywhere offering, IDGo. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network's true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains.

# # #

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 16 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2019 17:32:02 UTC
