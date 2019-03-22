Discovery : JEREMY WADE RETURNS TO ANIMAL PLANE T IN ALL-NEW SERIES “JEREMY WADE'S DARK WATERS” WHICH LAUNCHES AS A GLOBAL SERIES PREMIERE

U.S. Series Premiere April 21 at 9pm ET/PT

Biologist Jeremy Wade has spent the last 35 years solving mysteries that lurk in our planet's rivers, lakes and seas. In 2017, he hung up his rod after nine seasons on Animal Planet's #1 rated series, River Monsters, where he reeled in some of the rarest, most elusive and most dangerous creatures lurking beneath the water's surface. But the waters of the world run deep; they're dark and forever changing and many mysteries remain. Jeremy returns to Animal Planet in a captivating new series that brings him back to the water's edge to investigate reports of the unimaginable and unexplained in JEREMY WADE'S DARK WATERS, which will launch globally to Animal Planet's 360 million homes in 205 countries and territories. The U.S. premiere is Sunday, April 21 at 9 PM ET/PT .

In JEREMY WADE'S DARK WATERS, Wade spotlights the bizarre, the weird and the mysterious as he investigates baffling, unsolved mysteries. He takes Animal Planet's audiences on journeys beneath the water in remote areas, to islands lost in time and out into the open ocean to investigate reports that include, among others, entire fish species suddenly disappearing; unexplained sightings of mythical beasts; once thriving rivers now empty; and genetic oddities that may have produced the biggest monsters yet.

'These are detective stories with a difference - fishy tales from remote waters, and from right under our noses,' said Wade. 'If anybody thought that by now I'd seen it all, you're in for a surprise - as I was.'

'Jeremy is adventurous, passionate and one of our best storytellers. We look forward to sharing new stories and mysteries with our audiences across all screens around the globe,' said Global President of Animal Planet Susanna Dinnage

'Once again Jeremy invites us to wade back in to the water and takes us with him across the globe, connecting with people and stories, in his entirely original and immersive style,' said Laura Marshall, CEO of Icon Films.

JEREMY WADE'S DARK WATERS episodes this season will include:

Italy's Lake Monster - According to legend, one of Europe's most beautiful lakes guards an ancient secret. First reported in the 16th century, the Lake Garda Monster has been described as a huge humped beast - half snake, half dinosaur. Jeremy travels to Northern Italy to investigate but is faced with more than one possible culprit. It turns out these lakes and rivers, despite being in one of Italy's most populous regions, could be hiding more than one enormous beast worthy of the monster title.

Alaska's Lost River Kings - Jeremy Wade travels to Alaska to investigate reports of the mysterious disappearance of the majestic King Salmon. His search for answers takes him from the state's most heavily fished rivers to the mighty Yukon River where the King Salmon is the lifeblood of the native communities and out into the ocean, following a trail of evidence that leads him to encounters with some of Alaska's most formidable predators. Who or what is killing the kings?

Return of the Outback Beast - A report of an underwater attack in Australia has caught Jeremy Wade's attention. The story of a diver tangling with a colossal fish is intriguing, but according to most people, there shouldn't be any fish of significant size in the area. Chasing a lead, Jeremy travels to eastern Australia to investigate, and discovers that the fish responsible for the attack could be a species back from the brink of extinction.

JEREMY WADE'S DARK WATERS will have an original four-episode digital mid-form series on Animal Planet GO, Dark Waters: How to Catch a River Monster, to complement the linear show. In this series, which will drop on May 14, 2019, Jeremy goes into deep detail regarding the techniques, strategy and equipment used to find some of the fish featured in the series. Dark Waters: How to Catch a River Monster will also be released weekly on Facebook and on YouTube. Additional social content this season will include new installments of a short-form series Monster Moments which will highlight the physical attributes of fish, sharks, and other marine animals featured in the linear series, as well as weekly episodic sneak peeks and Instagram stories.

JEREMY WADE'S DARK WATERS is produced for Animal Planet by Icon Films where Laura Marshall and Andie Clare serve as executive producers with Nicholas Head as showrunner. For Animal Planet, Lisa Lucas is executive producer with Patrick Keegan as supervising producer.

