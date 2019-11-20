Discovery : JOIN INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY FOR A HIGH STAKES RIDE-ALONG WITH SEASON TWO OF BODY CAM

'There's some days that it's just not a good day to be a police officer. You can't be safe all the time.'- Officer Michelle Ogden, Muskogee PD

(Silver Spring, Md.) - After a record-breaking and jaw-dropping first season of police officers in action, Investigation Discovery is excited to announce ten, all-new, action-packed episodes of BODY CAM. Presenting an intense, raw and intimate look at the current state of policing in America, each episode tells multiple stories of those who vowed to protect and serve in unflinching detail, showcasing how officers balance their own nuanced intuition with regimented protocol in life-threatening situations. Capturing every adrenaline-pumping moment is body camera footage, dash cam footage or security footage to viscerally place viewers in the harrowing situations as the suspense builds and the tension rises. The action is juxtaposed with emotional one-on-one interviews, woven throughout each episode to provide additional insight to the life-changing, sometimes tragically fatal, moments from the field. Giving viewers a front-row seat to every heart-pounding moment, season two of BODY CAM premieres on Tuesday, December 3 at 10/9c.

'As policing in America remains a hotly debated topic, BODY CAM allows the public to witness the instantaneous decisions and high stakes reactions that officers are forced to make in the line of duty,' said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. 'Indeed, there is nothing 'routine' about the life and death scenarios that members of law enforcement often face in a day - and, in that regard, there is no other series on television that provides such an intimate and visceral portrayal of policing as ID does with BODY CAM.'

The premiere episode airing on December 3 at 10/9c begins in the small town of Muskogee, Okla. when officers respond to a domestic disturbance call with the 911 dispatch of 'he's stabbed me, and he's going to kill my mother.' When officers arrive on scene, they find two women who had been stabbed and one struck in the face, and quickly locate a suspect brandishing a knife inside the house. But it isn't long before the suspect, who has already attacked his own family, turns on police. Then in Marion County, Fla., when a detective locates a felony warrant subject, he flees and a high-speed chase ensues. When the suspect gets out of the car, a pursuit on foot begins, including a K-9 unit. The episode ends in Evansville, Ind. where shots rock a quiet neighborhood in the dead of night. Armed with shotguns and a seemingly endless supply of ammunition, the gunman stays hidden in the darkness. When officers arrive, they become the targets. An intense police shootout and dragnet extends for over an hour until they're able to apprehend the suspect. After the adrenaline rush subsides, police discover that a neighbor had four security cameras and caught the entire, eerie attack on surveillance footage.

Additional adrenaline-pumping stories profiled in season two of BODY CAM include: a police officer in South Euclid, Ohio who attempts to deescalate a possible suicide by negotiating over FaceTime; pursuing a robbery suspect in Fort Worth, Texas, Officer Matt Pearce is shot down in the brush clinging onto his life in hopes that his brothers and sisters in blue don't mistake him for the perpetrator when they locate him; a police chase in Pasco, Fla. turns into a swamp rescue; a Bexar County, Texas woman leads officers on a high-speed chase and after crashing, an attempted carjacking with her infant in hand; in Jacksonville, Ark., a dispute over a pot roast in the middle of the night leads to a domestic disturbance call which escalates into a hostage situation; and more.

BODY CAM is produced for Investigation Discovery by Arrow Media with Nick Metcalfe as executive producer. For Investigation Discovery, Thomas Cutler is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel, and Destination America.

