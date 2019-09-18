Discovery : JULIE TAYLOR ELEVATED TO DUAL SENIOR LEADERSHIP ROLE OVERSEEING THE STRATEGIC PROGRAM PLANNING TEAMS AT HGTV, FOOD NETWORK AND COOKING CHANNEL

New York [Sept. 18, 2019] Julie Taylor, an experienced program planning strategist, has been promoted to Group SVP, U.S. Scheduling and Program Strategy, HGTV, Food Network and Cooking Channel. She will report to Courtney White, President, Food Network & Cooking Channel and work directly with Jane Latman, President, HGTV.

In her dual role, Taylor will lead the New York and Knoxville-based program planning/strategy teams that manage the networks' overall programming budgets as well as leverage content and programming line-ups to attract and retain viewers. Her responsibilities include linear scheduling oversight for more than 1,450 hours of HGTV, Food Network and Cooking Channel content. She also will be charged with supporting international network teams to ensure the continued distribution of Food Network and HGTV programming around the world.

A key strategic lead at Food Network, Taylor and her team successfully scheduled the launch of new hit series such as Buddy Vs. Duff and Supermarket Stakeout. She also led the planning for Food Network's upcoming holiday programming season which launches September 23-developing the strategy for an increase of premiere hours for the timeframe covering Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah.

'One of the best strategic moves we can make is to put Julie at the helm of the scheduling teams in a cross-network, strategic planning role-developing and overseeing the game plan for both networks,' said White. 'As a masterful listener of the audience, she is instrumental in building night-after-night appointment viewing for top-rated competitions like Worst Cooks in America and the reboot of Restaurant: Impossible, as well as seasonal stunts like this summer's hit BBQ Brawl: Flay vs Symon.'

At HGTV, Taylor's team planned the September 9 rollout of A Very Brady Renovation, which was the highest-rated series and season premiere in HGTV history with more than 8.1 million viewers. Her team's scheduling of the Christina On the Coast premiere season, which launched in May, delivered double-digit ratings growth for HGTV-attracting more than 12 million viewers.

'Julie's keen understanding of our audience makes her an invaluable asset, devising the programming rollouts, stunts and events that keep audiences engaged,' said Latman. 'Popular series such as House Hunters, Property Brothers, Love It or List It and Flip or Flop as well as newer series like Home Town, Good Bones and My Lottery Dream Home are among the many top ratings performers bolstered by her skillful approach to program planning. Julie's leadership in this area is a big part of our long-term strategy.'

Taylor spent many years in senior scheduling roles for HGTV, Food Network, Travel Channel, DIY Network and Great American Country. She joined the company as a production manager for Scripps Productions, supervising budgets and staffing for specials. Prior to joining Scripps Networks, Taylor worked in production roles for WBIR-TV, the NBC affiliate in Knoxville, Tennessee. She is a University of Tennessee graduate with a bachelor's degree in advertising.

