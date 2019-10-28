Discovery : Korea Telecom Group's Skylifetv & Discovery Networks Asia Pacific Announce Joint Venture Creating A Content Powerhouse For Original Korean Content

Oct 28, 2019- Seoul, Korea - Korean Telecom today announced a content partnership agreement with Discovery that includes the launch of a production company by Discovery Networks Asia Pacific and Skylifetv to create original, high-quality, non-scripted Korean entertainment content both for Korean and International audiences.

The agreement was ratified during a signing ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel, Seoul in the presence of Mr. Hyun-Mo Koo (President, KT Customer & Media), Mr. Kook-Hyun Kang (CEO, KT Skylife), Mr. Yong-phil Yoon (CEO, SkylifeTV) and Mr. Simon Robinson (President, Discovery Networks Asia Pacific & CFO International).

This exciting new content partnership will launch by the end of the year and will focus on producing high quality, Korean content for both companies to be broadcast across SkylifeTV channels, Discovery's Korea channel and Discovery's global network, creating opportunities for the content to reach Korean-language audiences internationally. The JV will also be responsible for the distribution of all content it creates across every media and platforms.

Since the beginning of 2019, Skylifetv has been ramping up its investment in original content including successful shows such as 'Welcome to My House',' 'Fresh Husband', 'Song and Kim's Top Movies,' and most recently, 'We Play'.

The company is committed to continue investing in original productions and to strengthen its market competitiveness by securing top quality content brought by this new business opportunity.

'This JV establishment with Discovery is a major milestone for Korea's local content industry and brings a wind of change in Korean entertainment programs' ecosystem for consumers' said Hyun-Mo KOO, President, KT Customer & Media.

'We are re-imagining various strategies to grow our original IP market and relying on the whole group companies to try partnership initiatives collectively and I believe this partnership marks the signal flare for various collaborations opportunities with Discovery ahead'.

'This partnership between our Asia Pacific business and Korea Telecom Group's SkylifeTV underscores Discovery's unrivaled expertise in creating high quality real-life entertainment for local and global audiences and leverages a fantastic opportunity for our two companies to create original content specifically for Korean audiences,' said Simon Robinson, President Discovery Networks Asia Pacific & CFO Discovery Networks International. I believe we are uniquely positioned to produce original, high quality content that will engage, inspire and inform Korean and international audiences,' 'This content partnership will also shine a spotlight on the innovation coming from the Korean creative industries and spark additional international curiosity and interest in Korean content'.

As KT's subsidiary channel operator, skylifeTV runs total 8 channels including skyDrama, skyENT, skySports as Multiple Program Provider (MPP).

