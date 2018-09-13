Discovery : LATE NITE EATS RETURNS WITH NEW EPISODES CELEBRATING THE BEST IN AFTER-DARK DISHES

Log in
DISCOVERY INC (DISCA)

09/13/2018 | 07:18pm CEST

Hosted by Jordan Andino, Season Two Premieres

Thursday, October 4th at 10pm ET/7pm PT

NEW YORK - September 13, 2018 - Chef Jordan Andino visits a new roster of restaurants that reign supreme in the late-night food scene in the thirteen-episode return of Late Nite Eats. In each episode, Jordan travels to a new city and hits the establishments that are cooking up spectacular bites and revolutionizing what it means to dine out after-dark. Season two kicks off with an after-hours visit to Washington D.C. on Thursday, October 4th at 10pm ET/7pm PT on Cooking Channel.

'The late-night food scene features some of the most innovative dishes a city has to offer,' said Courtney White, General Manager and Executive Vice President, Programming, Food Network, Cooking Channel and HGTV. 'Exploring these establishments on Late Nite Eats highlights this unexpected food culture and the passionate people behind it.'

In the season premiere, Jordan travels to Washington D.C. and sinks his teeth into a cheesy pimento burger at gastro pub Eat Bar, a neighborhood spot in the Barrack's Row neighborhood where Capitol Hill staffers love to unwind, and then it's down Blagden Alley for a Hong Kong-style bubble waffle sundae from Tiger Fork's late-night menu. He winds up his night at The Passenger for their infamous porchetta sandwich. In upcoming episodes, Jordan visits Charlotte, Boston, Memphis, Halifax, Orlando, Denver, Calgary, Milwaukee, San Antonio, Philadelphia, Toronto and Hoboken.

Chef Jordan Andino gained experience working at restaurants including The French Laundry and Jean Georges. At 2nd City, Jordan's Filipino Taqueria in NYC's West Village, he pulls inspiration from his grandmother's traditional recipes to introduce New Yorkers to his contemporary take on Filipino cuisine. Jordan was included in Zagat's '30 Hottest Chef's Under 30' in 2016.

Viewers can visit CookingChannelTV.com/LateNiteEats for more information and a roundup of favorite DIY midnight snacks. Join the conversation on social media using hashtag #LateNiteEats.

# # #

COOKING CHANNEL (www.cookingchanneltv.com) is an entertainment brand dedicated to today's passionate food lover. For food people, by food people, Cooking Channel is the answer to a growing hunger for more content devoted to food and cooking in every dimension from global cuisines to international travel, history and unconventional how-to's. Cooking Channel is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Disclaimer

Discovery Communications Inc. published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 17:17:02 UTC
