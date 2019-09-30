Log in
Discovery : Look Out Below! New Season of ENGINEERING CATASTROPHES Premieres Oct. 2 on Science Channel

09/30/2019 | 06:53pm EDT

(New York) - With big engineering, the devil is in the details. Even with proper plans in place, the numbers checked and checked again, mayhem can ensue. Whether it's a skyscraper snafu in Chicago, or a demolition in Denmark gone awry, ENGINEERING CATASTROPHES investigates the mind​-boggling mistakes and miscalculations that have left engineers and onlookers alike in shock. The new season premieres Wednesday, October 2 at 9pm ET/PT on Science Channel.

Catastrophes explored this season include a revolutionary stadium roof in Connecticut that comes crashing down; a fatal engineering flaw that could destroy an iconic San Francisco bridge; a mysterious whirlpool in Louisiana that rapidly drains a landmark lake; a groundbreaking design in Germany that​suffers an epic failure; Californian dam that threatens mass flooding for anyone in its wake; and a hurricane comes to Houston, with the worst damage caused by a major engineering fail.

'The power of engineering cannot be underestimated,' said Lindsey Foster Blumberg, Supervising Producer, Science Channel. 'You would think that with all the advancements in technology, the days of catastrophic fails would be a thing of the past, but that isn't exactly the case. The accidents seen in ENGINEERING CATASTROPHES have all happened within the last few years.'

ENGINEERING CATASTROPHES is produced for Science Channel by BriteSpark Films in association with TCB Media. For BriteSpark Films, Nick Godwin and Tom Gorham are the executive producers. For Science Channel, Lindsey Foster Blumberg is Supervising Producer.

About Science Channel
Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery, Inc. is the home of all things science around the clock, including series such as MYTHBUSTERS, OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF SCIENCE, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, UNEARTHED, and MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED. Science Channel's programming also includes timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality entertainment across all Science Channel assets including: Science Channel television network, available in more than 63 million homes in the U.S; complimentary Video On Demand offering; SCI Go app allowing viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime; deep video, interactive storytelling and virtual reality at www.sciencechannel.com; and conversations on Science Channel's popular social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via @ScienceChannel.

About Discovery
Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 22:52:02 UTC
