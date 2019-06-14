Discovery : MARIO LOPEZ SURPRISES FAMILIES WITH OUTRAGEOUSLY FUN BACKYARDS IN HGTV'S ‘SUPERSIZE MY POOL'

New York [June 14, 2019] Mario Lopez will make a splash in the new HGTV series Supersize My Pool, premiering on Saturday, July 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. During the series, Mario will surprise families in need of a backyard upgrade with stunning news: their lackluster pools will be transformed into spectacular resort-style oases. Each episode showcases Mario as he helps homeowners with their wish list of fantasy pool features, including oversized grottos, caves, waterslides and hot tubs.

'I'm on a mission to help families turn their poor excuse of a pool into an outdoor paradise,' said Mario. 'People all over the country have sent me videos, and for a lucky few, my team and I will answer the call.'

For more exclusive pool photo galleries and video, fans can join the fun on HGTV.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and can interact on social media using #HGTVPoolParty.

