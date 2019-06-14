Log in
DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
Discovery : MARIO LOPEZ SURPRISES FAMILIES WITH OUTRAGEOUSLY FUN BACKYARDS IN HGTV'S ‘SUPERSIZE MY POOL'

06/14/2019 | 12:35pm EDT

New York [June 14, 2019] Mario Lopez will make a splash in the new HGTV series Supersize My Pool, premiering on Saturday, July 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. During the series, Mario will surprise families in need of a backyard upgrade with stunning news: their lackluster pools will be transformed into spectacular resort-style oases. Each episode showcases Mario as he helps homeowners with their wish list of fantasy pool features, including oversized grottos, caves, waterslides and hot tubs.

'I'm on a mission to help families turn their poor excuse of a pool into an outdoor paradise,' said Mario. 'People all over the country have sent me videos, and for a lucky few, my team and I will answer the call.'

For more exclusive pool photo galleries and video, fans can join the fun on HGTV.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and can interact on social media using #HGTVPoolParty.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 16:33:03 UTC
