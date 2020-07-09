Discovery : MARTHA STEWART SHARES HER FAVORITE HOME PROJECTS AND INSPIRED GARDENING ADVICE IN NEW HGTV SERIES ‘MARTHA KNOWS BEST'

New York [July 9, 2020] Trusted lifestyle expert Martha Stewart, the Emmy® Award-winning television personality and TheNew York Times bestselling author, will bring her iconic home and garden talents to HGTV in the net's newest series, Martha Knows Best. Premiering on Friday, July 31, at 10 and 10:30 pm ET/PT, the series will follow Martha as she completes a variety of beautiful outdoor projects at her Bedford, New York, farm. Throughout the series, Martha's superfans-as well as a few of her famous friends, including Jay Leno, Snoop Dogg, Richard Gere, Lupita Nyong'o,Antoni Porowski, Zac Posen, Daniel Boulud, Sunny Hostin and Hailey Baldwin Bieber-will virtually pop in to chat with her and get advice on their own home projects. From planting vegetable and perennial gardens, to building stunning walkways and choosing plants for novice gardeners, the domestic doyenne will offer her expert tips, ideas and secrets to help everyone create a blissful, inviting and functional outdoor space that meets their family's needs.

'It was so much fun to shoot episodes of Martha Knows Best at my home and with some great friends and guests,' said Martha Stewart. 'I hope people will feel inspired to go outside and try some gardening projects of their own this summer.'

During the premiere episode, Martha will explore the world of container gardens and lend advice on herb gardening to her longtime pal Snoop Dogg. Future projects include building a stone pathway for her muster of peacocks and chatting with Lupita Nyong'o about how to choose the best stems for do-it-yourself floral arrangements.

'In Martha Knows Best, the incomparable Martha Stewart will give us a glimpse into life on her farm and show us the outdoor projects she's worked on during the last few months,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'For most of us, summer is the time to flex our green thumbs and sharpen our do-it-yourself skills, so if you want great ideas that inspire you to get outside and get your hands dirty, this is the show for you.'

