Discovery : MOTOR TREND GROUP AND NITRO WORLD GAMES JOIN FORCES FOR MULTI-PLATFORM, LIVE COVERAGE OF NITRO RALLYCROSS FEATURING TRAVIS PASTRANA, KEN BLOCK AND MORE

All New Competition NITRO RALLYCROSS to Air Live on Velocity in the U.S. and Globally on the Motor Trend App Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23

(Silver Spring, Md. & Los Angeles) - Nitro World Games, the world's premier action sport competition, and Motor Trend Group, the world's largest automotive media company, have announced a unique partnership to bring audiences live, multi-platform coverage of the all new competition NITRO RALLYCROSS (NRX). Featuring Travis Pastrana, Ken Block, Tanner Foust and more world-class drivers, NITRO RALLY CROSS will air live on the Velocity television network in the U.S., and via the Motor Trend App in the U.S. and globally on Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23, 2018. Utah Motorsports Campus, one of the world's premier racing facilities, will host all the high-octane action.

Action sports icon Travis Pastrana, who in addition to helping design Nitro Rallycross' innovative course will also compete in the event, said, ''I'm so excited that fans everywhere will be able to watch NITRO RALLYCROSS on Velocity and the Motor Trend App. With NRX we are looking to take the sport to the next level and create the most fun, challenging and exciting rallycross event of all time. Now we can't wait for fans around the world to see it.'

'We are delighted to be teaming up with the Motor Trend Group to broadcast our first ever NITRO RALLYCROSS event,' said Andy Edwards, President of Nitro Circus. 'This is a passion project for us which will see the best drivers in the world duke it out on one of the most exciting tracks ever built so what better partner for the live broadcast than Velocity and Motor Trend, the natural home for the best of anything on four wheels.'

'Travis and the Nitro World Games are second to none when it comes to producing action-packed motorsports competitions,' said Robert S. Scanlon, President of Velocity and Motor Trend Group Video Content. 'We're always looking for ways to bring our audiences the very best of the automotive world. With Travis, Ken, Tanner and some of the top drivers around we're certain Nitro Rallycross will be one of the most exciting motorsports events of the year.'

'Action sports have been a key part of Utah's sports infrastructure, and we look for opportunities to grow this space,' said Jeff Robbins, president and CEO of the Utah Sports Commission. 'Partnering with Nitro World Games and this progressive event continues to bring significant opportunities for economic impact and exposure for the state.'

After tremendous success in years one and two, Nitro World Games is expanding into new disciplines for 2018, with NITRO RALLYCROSS as the centerpiece. Two of the biggest names in the sport, including Ken Block and Tanner Foust, joined Travis Pastrana at a press conference with Utah Governor Gary Hebert at the historic Utah State Capitol to give more details about this exciting event. Other drivers who will vie for an NRX podium spot include Scott Speed, Steve Arpin and Mattias Ekstrom with more to be announced soon.

For NRX Travis Pastrana and the Nitro World Games team have developed an inventive course layout like no other. The world's best drivers will battle for first place on a purpose-built, permanent track at Utah Motorsports Campus.

Nitro Rallycross is produced for Motor Trend Group by Nitro Circus, with Andy Edwards, Trip Taylor and Dave Mateus as executive producers for the Nitro World Games. For Motor Trend Group, David Lee and Peter Neal are executive producers and Robert S. Scanlon is President of Velocity and Motor Trend Group Video Content.

About Motor Trend Group:

Motor Trend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's fast-growing Velocity network and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social and live event portfolio, including Motor Trend, Hot Rod, ROADKILL, Automobile, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a cumulative reach of more than 131 million, the company encompasses television's #1 network for automotive super fans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the Motor Trend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service.

About Nitro World Games

Created by Nitro Circus and action sports icon Travis Pastrana, Nitro World Games pushes the limits of action sports competition. Featuring new big air formats, breakthrough ramp technology and innovative judging criteria, Nitro World Games shifted the landscape for both athletes and the industry alike in its 2016 debut. Over 25,000 people in attendance saw it all go down live in Salt Lake City, while viewer numbers for its live TV broadcast surpassed all expectations and Nitro Circus' global livestream reached a hungry audience worldwide.

Now, with the addition of Nitro Rallycross and FMX Quarterpipe, plus Skate and BMX expanding into Vert and Park, Nitro World Games is revolutionizing action sports competition once again. Further announcements regarding Scooter will be coming soon.

Nitro World Games competition sponsors include the Utah Sports Commission, Kevlar, Yokohama and Rocket League.

For more information head to NitroWorldGames.com