Discovery : MOTORTREND GREENLIGHTS SOPHOMORE SEASON OF THE HIT SERIES FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH

08/04/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

-Freshman Season Was MotorTrend TV's #2 Series Among Men 18-34 and #4 Among P/M 25-54-

(Los Angeles) - MotorTrend Group, a Discovery company, announced today the season two greenlight of the hit MotorTrend TV series FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH which takes viewers inside the unique world of grudge racing throughout the southern United States. Season one premiered to great fanfare, quickly becoming MotorTrend TV's #2 series for Men 18-34, #4 series for P/M 25-54 and a top 10 series overall. The new season of FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH is scheduled to premiere in 1Q2021.

'We want to bring fans the full variety of car culture that exists across the U.S.,' said Mike Suggett, head of programming and development, MotorTrend Group. 'Our viewers are intrigued by the often unseen and unheard-of southern grudge racing scene, as well as the competitive, talented people who work hard to advance their passion. We're really looking forward to what's in store for the sophomore season of FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH.'

FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH follows Eric Malone and his expert team as they compete in races where daredevil drivers top 140 miles per hour on closed tracks. Malone's Team 256 is a fast, impressive group of drivers, fabricators and mechanics who've won so much they've had to change the grudge racing game to attract worthy opponents. Routinely, Team 256 takes the slowest car from an opposing team, upgrades it with limited time and a limited budget, and then races the opposing team in their transformed vehicle. Viewers of the series see every step of the team's grudge racing process - from the on track high-stakes betting and negotiations to car customizations and the intensity and speed of race day.

Every episode of season one of FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH is streaming now on the MotorTrend App, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world.

FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH is produced for MotorTrend Group by Treadmill Productions. For Treadmill Productions, Mark Finkelpearl and Nate Starck are executive producers. For MotorTrend Group, Sam Wackerle is executive producer, David Lee is vice president of production and Mike Suggett is head of programming and development. Alex Wellen is global president and general manager of MotorTrend Group.

*Source: Nielsen, '19-'20 season (9/23-6/16/20), L+7, Delivery

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's fast-growing MotorTrend TV, formerly Velocity, and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 2 billion monthly content views across all platforms, the company encompasses television's #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and in nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player, Food Network Kitchen and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 16:16:10 UTC
