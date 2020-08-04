Discovery : MOTORTREND GREENLIGHTS SOPHOMORE SEASON OF THE HIT SERIES FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH

-Freshman Season Was MotorTrend TV's #2 Series Among Men 18-34 and #4 Among P/M 25-54-

(Los Angeles) - MotorTrend Group, a Discovery company, announced today the season two greenlight of the hit MotorTrend TV series FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH which takes viewers inside the unique world of grudge racing throughout the southern United States. Season one premiered to great fanfare, quickly becoming MotorTrend TV's #2 series for Men 18-34, #4 series for P/M 25-54 and a top 10 series overall. The new season of FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH is scheduled to premiere in 1Q2021.

'We want to bring fans the full variety of car culture that exists across the U.S.,' said Mike Suggett, head of programming and development, MotorTrend Group. 'Our viewers are intrigued by the often unseen and unheard-of southern grudge racing scene, as well as the competitive, talented people who work hard to advance their passion. We're really looking forward to what's in store for the sophomore season of FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH.'

FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH follows Eric Malone and his expert team as they compete in races where daredevil drivers top 140 miles per hour on closed tracks. Malone's Team 256 is a fast, impressive group of drivers, fabricators and mechanics who've won so much they've had to change the grudge racing game to attract worthy opponents. Routinely, Team 256 takes the slowest car from an opposing team, upgrades it with limited time and a limited budget, and then races the opposing team in their transformed vehicle. Viewers of the series see every step of the team's grudge racing process - from the on track high-stakes betting and negotiations to car customizations and the intensity and speed of race day.

Every episode of season one of FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH is streaming now on the MotorTrend App, the only subscription streaming service dedicated entirely to the motoring world.

FASTEST CARS IN THE DIRTY SOUTH is produced for MotorTrend Group by Treadmill Productions. For Treadmill Productions, Mark Finkelpearl and Nate Starck are executive producers. For MotorTrend Group, Sam Wackerle is executive producer, David Lee is vice president of production and Mike Suggett is head of programming and development. Alex Wellen is global president and general manager of MotorTrend Group.

*Source: Nielsen, '19-'20 season (9/23-6/16/20), L+7, Delivery

