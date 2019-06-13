Log in
Discovery : MOTORTREND IS THE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR LIVE FLAG-TO-FLAG COVERAGE OF THE 2019 24 HOURS OF LE MANS IN THE U.S. AND CANADA

06/13/2019 | 10:49am EDT

-Live Coverage of the 87th24 HOURS OF LE MANS Begins at 8 AM ET / 5 AM PT on Saturday, June 15on the MotorTrend App and MotorTrend TV-

-Watch Live Practice and Qualifying Sessions Exclusively on the MotorTrend App Daily Starting Wednesday, June 12-

(Los Angeles) - In partnership with Discovery owned Eurosport, MotorTrend is bringing racing fans in the U.S. and Canada exclusive, live flag-to-flag coverage of the world's preeminent auto racing event - the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS. Fans in the U.S. can catch all the heart stopping action of the 87th24 HOURS OF LE MANS live on the MotorTrend App or on MotorTrend TV starting at 8 AM ET / 5 AM PT on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

Live coverage of the race on MotorTrend will feature the legendary, nine-time winner of Le Mans Tom Kristensen. Kristensen will have extraordinary access to the main drivers on the starting grid and will offer viewers exclusive analysis at key stages of the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS, giving passionate racing fans unique insight into one of the world's most demanding sporting events.

In the runup to the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS, the MotorTrend App will deepen the viewer experience with live, daily coverage of practice and qualifying sessions for fans in the U.S. and Canada beginning on Wednesday, June 12 at 9:45 AM ET / 6:45 AM PT. For the full live broadcast schedule of the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS in the U.S. and Canada please see below.

Full 24 HOURS OF LE MANS Broadcast Schedule (*All Times ET)

Free Practice

MotorTrend App

Wednesday, June 12 at 9:45 AM

Qualifying 1

MotorTrend App

Wednesday, June 12 at 3:45 PM ET

Qualifying 2

MotorTrend App

Thursday, June 13 at 12:45 PM ET

Qualifying 3

MotorTrend App

Thursday, June 13 at 3:45 PM ET

Warm Up

MotorTrend App

Saturday, June 15 at 2:45 AM ET

24 HOURS OF LE MANS

MotorTrend App and MotorTrend TV (*In the U.S.)

MotorTrend App and Velocity Canada (*In Canada)

Saturday, June 15 at 8 AM ET

For viewers in Canada, the practice and qualifying sessions will be available on the MotorTrend App in addition to the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS, and linear TV viewers can catch the 24 HOURS OF LE MANS live on Velocity Canada beginning at 8 AM ET on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

The MotorTrend App is available across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices, as well as media players and streaming devices such as Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast, Amazon FireTV, in addition to Xbox One and Xbox 360 platforms, and on the web.

The 24 HOURS OF LE MANS is produced for MotorTrend TV and the MotorTrend App by Eurosport. For MotorTrend, David Lee is vice president of production and Mike Suggett is head of programming and development. Alex Wellen is global president and general manager of MotorTrend Group.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group is the largest automotive media company in the world, bringing together Discovery's fast-growing MotorTrend TV, formerly Velocity, and a vast automotive digital, direct-to-consumer, social, and live event portfolio, including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, AUTOMOBILE, and more than 20 other industry-leading brands. With a monthly audience of 26 million across web, TV, and print, and 110 million social followers, culminating in 2 billion monthly content views across all platforms, the company encompasses television's #1 network for automotive superfans, a leading automotive YouTube Channel, and the MotorTrend App, the only auto-dedicated subscription video-on-demand service. MotorTrend serves to embrace, entertain, and empower the motoring world.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com/ and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 14:48:07 UTC
