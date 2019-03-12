Discovery : NEW HGTV SERIES ‘MOM AND ME' STARS MOTHER/SON TEAM WHO CREATE STUNNING HOME RENOS SET IN THE BEAUTIFUL PACIFIC NORTHWEST

New York [March 12, 2019] In the new HGTV series Mom & Me, mother/son duo Karrie and Tristan Trowbridge specialize in reimagining outdated properties to create functional, stylish homes that maximize the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. The series premieres on Saturday, April 6, with back-to-back episodes at 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. Inspired by the majestic mountains and lush forests surrounding Bend, Oregon, designer Karrie and her 22-year-old son and design assistant, Tristan, customize comfortable and inviting living spaces for families using unique materials, including locally sourced reclaimed wood, hand painted tiles, steel shelving and concrete countertops.

The combination of Karrie's experience and Tristan's fresh perspective delivers beautiful results for their clients but, as can be expected with any mother and son, the two don't always agree. Through collaboration and compromise-and mom having the final say-the duo works through their differences to complete beautifully renovated homes.

'I've been designing and renovating homes for almost two decades, and now my son Tristan has joined me,' said Karrie. 'I love working with him. Together, we create great homes for families to love.'

The premiere episode features foster parents who task Karrie and Tristan with updating and improving the layout of their rural home. To create practical yet beautiful spaces, the mother and son build a family-friendly modern kitchen, update the 1970s-era bathroom and add ample bedrooms for the kids.

To learn more about the series, fans can visit hgtv.com/MomandMe

