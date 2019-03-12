Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discovery : NEW HGTV SERIES ‘MOM AND ME' STARS MOTHER/SON TEAM WHO CREATE STUNNING HOME RENOS SET IN THE BEAUTIFUL PACIFIC NORTHWEST

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/12/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

New York [March 12, 2019] In the new HGTV series Mom & Me, mother/son duo Karrie and Tristan Trowbridge specialize in reimagining outdated properties to create functional, stylish homes that maximize the beauty of the Pacific Northwest. The series premieres on Saturday, April 6, with back-to-back episodes at 11 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET/PT. Inspired by the majestic mountains and lush forests surrounding Bend, Oregon, designer Karrie and her 22-year-old son and design assistant, Tristan, customize comfortable and inviting living spaces for families using unique materials, including locally sourced reclaimed wood, hand painted tiles, steel shelving and concrete countertops.

The combination of Karrie's experience and Tristan's fresh perspective delivers beautiful results for their clients but, as can be expected with any mother and son, the two don't always agree. Through collaboration and compromise-and mom having the final say-the duo works through their differences to complete beautifully renovated homes.

'I've been designing and renovating homes for almost two decades, and now my son Tristan has joined me,' said Karrie. 'I love working with him. Together, we create great homes for families to love.'

The premiere episode features foster parents who task Karrie and Tristan with updating and improving the layout of their rural home. To create practical yet beautiful spaces, the mother and son build a family-friendly modern kitchen, update the 1970s-era bathroom and add ample bedrooms for the kids.

To learn more about the series, fans can visit hgtv.com/MomandMe and interact on social media using #MomandMe.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 16.8 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 12 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2019 18:37:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
02:38pDISCOVERY : NEW HGTV SERIES ‘MOM AND ME' STARS MOTHER/SON TEAM WHO CREATE ..
PU
12:48pDISCOVERY : Eurosport's brand identity for Tokyo 2020 revealed
PU
12:48pDISCOVERY : TRAVEL CHANNEL REVIVES ‘GHOST BAIT,' A RADICAL EXPERIMENT USIN..
PU
11:59aDISCOVERY : Travel channel revives 'ghost bait,' a radical experiment using huma..
AQ
03/11DISCOVERY : Buckle up for an all-new season of discovery channel's street outlaw..
PU
03/11DISCOVERY : AND SCIENCE CHANNEL GREENLIGHT NEW SEASON OF ‘BATTLEBOTS'
PU
03/11DISCOVERY : DIY NETWORK RENEWS FAN FAVORITE SERIES ‘HOLMES & HOLMES' FOR T..
PU
03/11DISCOVERY : TO REPORT FIRST QUARTER 2019 RESULTS ON THURSDAY, MAY 2 - Discovery,..
AQ
03/08THE FINAL SEASON OF MY LITTLE PONY : Friendship is magic premieres saturday, apr..
PU
03/08DISCOVERY : TOP HGTV STARS GO HEAD-TO-HEAD IN NEW HOME RENO COMPETITION SERIES '..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 156 M
EBIT 2019 3 160 M
Net income 2019 1 600 M
Debt 2019 13 789 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,50
P/E ratio 2020 10,05
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Capitalization 14 375 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,7 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC14.87%14 375
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-4.92%6 253
HUYA INC - ADR64.47%5 194
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC32.25%4 758
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC9.34%4 133
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.1.50%3 493
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.