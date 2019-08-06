Log in
Discovery : NEW SEASON PREMIERE OF HGTV'S ‘FLIP OR FLOP' DELIVERS A 1.07 LIVE PLUS THREE-DAY RATING ON THURSDAY, AUG. 1

08/06/2019 | 09:10pm EDT

New York [Aug. 6, 2019] The new season premiere of HGTV's Flip or Flop, starring divorced couple Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa, delivered a 1.07 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The rating was a 73% increase in the demo for the 9-9:30 p.m. timeslot over the prior six weeks. It also garnered a 1.34 live plus three-day rating among W25-54, a 65% increase in the demo for the timeslot over the prior six weeks. Attracting more than 3.8 million total viewers, the episode ranked as the #2 cable program in the timeslot among upscale W25-54 and as the #3 cable program in the timeslot among P25-54 and W25-54. The Flip or Flop premiere also resonated with millennial viewers, ranking as a top 5 cable program in the timeslot among P25-34.

Fans followed the return of Flip or Flop on HGTV's digital platforms as well. Since it was made available on July 25, the premiere episode has been the most streamed episode on HGTV GO. On HGTV's social channels, promotion for the episode, including a before and after clip, generated more than 600,000 video views across Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Flip or Flop follows real estate and house flipping experts-and now ex-spouses-Christina and Tarek as they buy dilapidated houses in Southern California, transform them into beautifully renovated homes and flip them for profit. The fresh episodes tackle more than just house flipping, as the duo also must maneuver through their new relationship status as exes who have remained business partners.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 01:09:05 UTC
