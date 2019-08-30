Log in
Discovery : NEWLY INVESTIGATED SECRETS HELP UNCOVER WHAT HITLER LEFT BEHIND SECRET NAZI RUINS PREMIERING SEPTEMBER 5 ON SCIENCE CHANNEL

0
08/30/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

From tunnels to towers, artillery sites, resistance nests and communication centers, Nazi Germany left their footprint throughout the world. To this day, silent remains still exist, sentinels guarding clues about plots that Hitler was unable to carry out. A new Science Channel series digs up mysteries from some of the most covert projects as experts dissect and reveal the purpose of these structures, their makeup, and technical design. SECRET NAZI RUINS premieres Thursday, September 5 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

To this day, the remains of Nazi Bases lie waiting to reveal their truth about Hitler's tactics and dreams. One of the sites , recently excavated and investigated with the help of newly revealed documents are the Maisy Batteries, a huge group of artillery batteries built by the Nazi's that until recently were completely lost to history. What clues can be gleaned from the structures found at this secret Nazi base and how does the bunker's current state hint at an Allied cover up?

Among other sites examined are Dag Bromberg, a colossal base hidden in a forest of Poland; Bergkristal, a bunker and network of tunnels in the heart of Austria with mysterious levels of radiation; an enigmatic mansion on a remote beach in the Canary Islands, with design elements that defy its stated residential purpose; and Kraftwerk Nord West in northern France, one of the largest Nazi bunkers ever constructed.

SECRET NAZI RUINS is produced by Go Button Media for Science Channel. Daniel Oron and Natasha Ryan are executive producers for Go Button. Executive Producer for Science Channel is Neil Laird.

About Science ChannelScience Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery, Inc. is the home of all things science around the clock, including series such as MYTHBUSTERS, OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF SCIENCE, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, UNEARTHED, and MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED. Science Channel's programming also includes timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality entertainment across all Science Channel assets including: Science Channel television network, available in more than 63 million homes in the U.S; complimentary Video On Demand offering; SCI Go app allowing viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime; deep video, interactive storytelling and virtual reality at www.sciencechannel.com; and conversations on Science Channel's popular social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via @ScienceChannel.

About Discovery
Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 16:06:03 UTC
Sector and Competitors
