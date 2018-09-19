Log in
Discovery : OWN ANNOUNCES FOURTH SEASON RENEWAL OF HIT MEGACHURCH DRAMA “GREENLEAF” FROM LIONSGATE

09/19/2018 | 08:28pm CEST

Los Angeles - OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today it has renewed for a fourth season its hit megachurch drama series 'Greenleaf' from Lionsgate, award-winning writer/executive producer Craig Wright, and executive producers Clement Virgo, Kriss Turner Towner, and Oprah Winfrey. The series stars Merle Dandridge as Grace Greenleaf, Lynn Whitfield as Lady Mae Greenleaf, and Keith David as Bishop Greenleaf. Season three guest stars include the legendary Patti LaBelle as Maxine Patterson, Iyanla Vanzant appearing as herself, and Beau Bridges as Bob Whitmore.

The announcement comes as the acclaimed drama (Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT) delivered a season high in its Wednesday time period (9/12) with more than 2.3 million viewers (up +8% vs. year ago L+3) and a 1.90 rating in the network's key women 25-54 demo (+7% vs. year ago L+3). It was also the #1 telecast of the night for African American viewers across all of broadcast and cable. Year to date, OWN boasts five of the top 20 original scripted series on ad-supported cable among W25-54, more than any other network.

''Greenleaf' is a cornerstone of our scripted programming slate and pulls in millions of viewers each week with its unique storylines and powerful characters,' said Erik Logan, president, OWN. 'We are very proud of this show, the incredible cast, producers and crew, and can't wait for more twists and turns from the Greenleaf family in season four.'

About 'Greenleaf'

(Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT)

In tonight's all-new episode, the Bishop (Keith David) and Lady Mae (Lynn Whitfield) make alternate plans after Clara (Donna Biscoe) denies them the check for the IRS bill. Grace (Merle Dandridge) tends to Sophia (Desiree Ross) when a medical emergency sends her daughter to the hospital.

In season three of 'Greenleaf,' all the turbulent forces that Grace's (Merle Dandridge) return to Memphis unleashed threaten to destroy not just the church her family built, but the family itself. Fallout from last season's shocking revelation of Bishop's (Keith David) infidelities with Lady Mae's (Lynn Whitfield) sister, as well as reverberations from his current dalliance with that insidious Jezebel, Rochelle Cross (LeToya Luckett) lead to all-out war in the Greenleaf home, setting the Bishop and Lady Mae on a collision course that, unless God or Grace intervenes, can only end one way: divorce. In the wake of the marital mayhem, Lady Mae rushes to reconnect with Maxine Patterson (Patti LaBelle), an old friend and now a world-famous Christian motivational speaker, in an attempt to reclaim her forsaken call to preach and thus do what no First Lady has done before - survive as the sole head pastor of a megachurch after a major rift between its founding couple. Grace, meanwhile, works undercover in the company of Rochelle, hoping to discover Rochelle's motives and true identity before the Bishop is swept away on a raging river of vanity and desire. Across town at Triumph, Jacob (Lamman Rucker) and Kerissa (Kim Hawthorne) try not to make the same mistakes Bishop and Lady Mae made as they work to build their own evangelical empire and manage parenting their teenage daughter Zora (Lovie Simone), but the roots of sin delve deep and old habits die hard. Sophia's (Desiree Ross) faith is tested when an unforeseen medical issue arises; Charity (Deborah Joy Winans) struggles to make peace with Kevin (Tye White) and find her place in the world; and Grace works to keep an abused woman from death row for the crime of defending her own life. Meanwhile, Darius (Rick Fox) finds himself in conflict due to being entangled in an increasingly strained relationship with Grace.

'Greenleaf' is produced for OWN by Lionsgate in association with Harpo Films and Pine City. Executive producers are Oprah Winfrey, Craig Wright ('Lost,' 'Six Feet Under'), Clement Virgo ('The Book of Negroes'), and Kriss Turner Towner ('The Romanoffs,' 'Black Monday').

Viewers can catch up on the show's complete first and second seasons on Netflix. For photography and additional show information please visit Greenleaf Press Web and http://www.greenleafown.tv/.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today's most innovative storytellers. OWN's original scripted series include popular dramas 'Queen Sugar,' 'Greenleaf,' 'Love Is__,' 'The Have and Have Nots, 'If Loving You is Wrong,' hit sitcom 'The Paynes,' and upcoming drama series 'David Makes Man' from Academy Award-winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and 'Ambitions' from box office hit-maker Will Packer. OWN's Saturday night unscripted programming lineup includes 'Iyanla: Fix My Life,' 'Book of John Gray,' 'Black Love,' 'Mind Your Business with Mahisha' and the recently announced dating series 'Ready to Love.' OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime, anywhere on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs. For more information, please visit www.oprah.com/own and https://press.discovery.com/us/own/.

About Lionsgate:

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, video games, esports and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

# # #

Disclaimer

Discovery Communications Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 18:27:01 UTC
