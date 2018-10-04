Discovery : OWN RELEASES ANTICIPATED TRAILER FOR NEW DATING SERIES ‘READY TO LOVE’ FROM WILL PACKER

Two-night Premiere October 23 and 27

Los Angeles - OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network revealed today the official trailer for its new dating series 'Ready to Love,' from hitmaking producer Will Packer ('Night School,' 'Girls Trip'). The series, hosted by Thomas 'Nephew Tommy' Miles, is set for a two-night premiere on OWN Tuesday, October 23 (10-11 p.m. ET/PT) and Saturday, October 27 (10-11 p.m. ET/PT) and will air Saturdays at 10 p.m. for the remainder of its series run.

Click below for a first look at the official 'Ready to Love' series trailer:

ABOUT READY TO LOVE

'Ready to Love' a dating series from Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment, explores the real-life dating interactions of sexy, successful and grown Black men and women in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship. A unique twist on a typical dating show, 'Ready to Love,' highlights the men's observations and experiences in the search for true love in Atlanta. The series is hosted by Thomas 'Nephew Tommy' Miles of 'The Steve Harvey Morning Show' and joins OWN's popular Saturday night unscripted programming lineup. 'Ready to Love' is produced by Will Packer Media and Lighthearted Entertainment. Will Packer is executive producer. Will Packer Media's Kelly Smith, Lighthearted's Rob LaPlante and Jeff Spangler also executive produce along with Anthony Sylvester.

