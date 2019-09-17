Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discovery : SCIENCE CHANNEL LOOKS AT WORLDS THAT LIE BENEATH OUR FEET IN NEW SERIES ‘UNDERGROUND MARVELS' PREMIERING OCTOBER 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/17/2019 | 05:32pm EDT

(New York) - From a network of cellars, wells and tunnels ​in the Czech Republic once used to ​create the world's most popular beer to the secret caverns and rock formations of the Cheddar Gorge in Southwest England, a new Science Channel series puts the spotlight on the wonders that exist ​beneath our feet. UNDERGROUND MARVELS, premiering Wednesday, October 2 at 10pm ET/PT, uncovers subterranean ​phenomena around the globe, their impressive stories, unique origins, essential role​s throughout history, and the secrets they keep hidden deep below.

Throughout the series, historians, engineers, ​and experts reveal the ​sheer scale of these underground structures that seem to defy human imagination. While some underground worlds were designed and built by humans, such as the impenetrable system of underground WWII Nazi bunkers along The Channel Islands, others were created over thousands of years by the harshest of nature's elements, like the legendary caves of Slovenia once believed by locals to be the portal doors of hell. From the subterranean cities along Spain's southern shore, to a spectacular underground maze in Iceland's most volcanic region, UNDERGROUND MARVELS dives into ​the mysterious creations that lie beneath the surface.

'While it's expected to find both natural and architectural wonders above ground, a surprising and fascinating world exists below ground that we are still uncovering. These spaces range from practical to tactical, to just plain awe-inspiring,' said Lindsey Foster Blumberg, Supervising Producer, Science Channel.

Whether exploring decades old mines fraught with danger or investigating the impossibly simple underground solution that saved thousands of lives centuries ago, UNDERGROUND MARVELS leaves no cavern, tunnel, bunker or mystery unturned.

UNDERGROUND MARVELS is produced for Science Channel by Phoenix Television. For Phoenix Television, Miles Jarvis and Jaimi West are executive producers. Lindsey Foster Blumberg is supervising producer for Science Channel.

About Science Channel
Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery, Inc. is the home of all things science around the clock, including series such as MYTHBUSTERS, OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF SCIENCE, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, UNEARTHED, and MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED. Science Channel's programming also includes timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality entertainment across all Science Channel assets including: Science Channel television network, available in more than 63 million homes in the U.S; complimentary Video On Demand offering; SCI Go app allowing viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime; deep video, interactive storytelling and virtual reality at www.sciencechannel.com; and conversations on Science Channel's popular social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via @ScienceChannel.

About Discovery
Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 17 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 21:31:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
05:32pDISCOVERY : SCIENCE CHANNEL LOOKS AT WORLDS THAT LIE BENEATH OUR FEET IN NEW SER..
PU
03:42pDISCOVERY : THE SEARCH FOR PABLO ESCOBAR'S BURIED FORTUNE CONTINUES IN AN ALL-NE..
PU
03:52aDISCOVERY : LANCE BASS SHARES HIS PERSONAL TOUR OF THE ICONIC BRADY BUNCH HOUSE ..
AQ
03:49aDISCOVERY : 'A VERY BRADY RENOVATION' DELIVERS RECORD-BREAKING LIVE PLUS THREE-D..
AQ
09/16DISCOVERY : ‘A VERY BRADY RENOVATION' DELIVERS RECORD-BREAKING LIVE PLUS T..
PU
09/16DISCOVERY : THE KILCHER FAMILY CONTINUES THEIR QUEST FOR SURVIVAL IN ALL-NEW SEA..
PU
09/16DISCOVERY : Lance bass shares his personal tour of the iconic brady bunch house ..
PU
09/13DISCOVERY : OWN ANNOUNCES FIFTH SEASON RENEWAL OF AVA DuVERNAY'S CRITICALLY ACCL..
AQ
09/12DISCOVERY : OWN ANNOUNCES FIFTH SEASON RENEWAL OF AVA DuVERNAY'S CRITICALLY ACCL..
PU
09/12DISCOVERY FAMILY CHANNEL CELEBRATES : FRIENDSHIP IS MAGIC WITH A SPECIAL PRIMET..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 177 M
EBIT 2019 3 344 M
Net income 2019 2 147 M
Debt 2019 14 227 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,03x
P/E ratio 2020 9,72x
EV / Sales2019 2,98x
EV / Sales2020 2,73x
Capitalization 19 079 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,55  $
Last Close Price 27,20  $
Spread / Highest target 61,8%
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC13.06%19 079
FOX CORP-30.17%20 823
HUYA INC - ADR54.07%5 203
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC36.08%4 934
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-26.44%4 630
TEGNA INC46.46%3 449
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group