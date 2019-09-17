Discovery : SCIENCE CHANNEL LOOKS AT WORLDS THAT LIE BENEATH OUR FEET IN NEW SERIES ‘UNDERGROUND MARVELS' PREMIERING OCTOBER 2

(New York) - From a network of cellars, wells and tunnels ​in the Czech Republic once used to ​create the world's most popular beer to the secret caverns and rock formations of the Cheddar Gorge in Southwest England, a new Science Channel series puts the spotlight on the wonders that exist ​beneath our feet. UNDERGROUND MARVELS, premiering Wednesday, October 2 at 10pm ET/PT, uncovers subterranean ​phenomena around the globe, their impressive stories, unique origins, essential role​s throughout history, and the secrets they keep hidden deep below.

Throughout the series, historians, engineers, ​and experts reveal the ​sheer scale of these underground structures that seem to defy human imagination. While some underground worlds were designed and built by humans, such as the impenetrable system of underground WWII Nazi bunkers along The Channel Islands, others were created over thousands of years by the harshest of nature's elements, like the legendary caves of Slovenia once believed by locals to be the portal doors of hell. From the subterranean cities along Spain's southern shore, to a spectacular underground maze in Iceland's most volcanic region, UNDERGROUND MARVELS dives into ​the mysterious creations that lie beneath the surface.

'While it's expected to find both natural and architectural wonders above ground, a surprising and fascinating world exists below ground that we are still uncovering. These spaces range from practical to tactical, to just plain awe-inspiring,' said Lindsey Foster Blumberg, Supervising Producer, Science Channel.

Whether exploring decades old mines fraught with danger or investigating the impossibly simple underground solution that saved thousands of lives centuries ago, UNDERGROUND MARVELS leaves no cavern, tunnel, bunker or mystery unturned.

UNDERGROUND MARVELS is produced for Science Channel by Phoenix Television. For Phoenix Television, Miles Jarvis and Jaimi West are executive producers. Lindsey Foster Blumberg is supervising producer for Science Channel.

