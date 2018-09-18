Log in
Discovery : SECRETS OF EGYPT, POMPEII, THE TITANIC AND MORE REVEALED IN NEW SEASON OF SCIENCE CHANNEL’S UNEARTHED PREMIERING TUESDAY, OCTOBER 2ND AT 10PM

0
09/18/2018 | 09:33pm CEST

(New York) - Digging up the deepest secrets of history's great civilizations Science Channel's top-rated archaeology series UNEARTHED is back with ten new episodes beginning Tuesday, October 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Using scientific investigations and explosive animation to unearth the hidden secrets of iconic monuments, the series answers questions that have confounded experts for generations. Among the sites explored during the new season are Egypt's Bent Pyramid, the lost city of Tikal, and Pompeii.

Kicking off this season is an investigation into the Titanic and its infamous demise. It was a tragedy that shocked the world, but after more than a hundred years, the exact reason why it sank remains a mystery. UNEARTHED uses the latest technology and computer modeling to learn how an iceberg ripped open the ship's colossal hull. Scientists smash ice into solid steel in powerful collision tests while nautical experts deploy advanced marine simulation technology to relive the massive ship's fateful final moments.

'Today's technology is allowing scientists to research and figure out the secrets that have eluded their predecessors for generations. This series puts the spotlight on some of the remarkable work being done at some of the world's most historic sites,' said Neil Laird, Executive Producer, Science Channel.

Among the other site explored in the new season are the ruins of Pompeii, where new discoveries in an area that was previously off limits to research, reveal the horror of the cataclysm that wiped out the city. The Bent Pyramid in Egypt is one of the world's most mysterious ancient mega-structures. Built by pharaoh Snefru, its shape puzzles archaeologists. Was this stra006Ege pyramid always intended to look like this or did something go catastrophically wrong? Hidden deep inside the Guatemalan jungle lies the lost city of Tikal, once the most important settlement in the Maya world, and home to over 100,000 people. How did this small jungle village rise to become a Maya superpower and what then transformed it from a thriving city into a ghost town?

UNEARTHED is produced for Science Channel by Windfall Films. For Windfall Films, Carlo Massarella, Rob Hartel and Ian Holt are the executive producers, James Franklin is the Series Producer. For Science Channel, Neil Laird is executive producer.

About Science Channel:

Science Channel, a multi-media business unit of Discovery, Inc. is the home of all things science around the clock, including series such as MYTHBUSTERS, OUTRAGEOUS ACTS OF SCIENCE, WHAT ON EARTH?, HOW THE UNIVERSE WORKS, UNEARTHED, and MYSTERIES OF THE ABANDONED. Science Channel's programming also included timely, expert-driven specials covering breaking science news and discoveries. Science Channel is the premiere TV, digital and social community for those with a passion for science, space, technology, archeology, and engineering, providing immersive, engaging, high-quality entertainment across all Science Channel assets including: Science Channel television network, available in more than 63 million homes in the U.S; complimentary Video On Demand offering; SCI Go app allowing viewers to catch up on full episodes of their favorite shows anytime; deep video, interactive storytelling and virtual reality at www.sciencechannel.com; and conversations on Science Channel's popular social platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat via @ScienceChannel.

About Discovery:

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps and Discovery Kids Play; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and Motor Trend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media and a strategic alliance with the PGA Tour to create the Global Home of Golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Turbo/Velocity, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit www.corporate.discovery.com and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Communications Inc. published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 19:32:06 UTC
