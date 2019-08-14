Discovery : THE BOYS ARE BACK! PARANORMAL PIONEERS JASON HAWES, STEVE GONSALVES AND DAVE TANGO STAR IN NEW SERIES ‘GHOST NATION' ON TRAVEL CHANNEL

PREMIERING FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11 AT 9 P.M. ET/PT

NEW YORK (August 14, 2019)- Join the 'Ghost Nation' because the boys are back in town! The 'OG' paranormal investigators that started it all - Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango - areback for all-new adventures to the other side in Travel Channel's new series,'Ghost Nation,' premiering on Friday, October 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Only this time, they're not alone. Now, the pioneers of the genre respond to urgent calls from local paranormal investigators nationwide who have reached a dead end with their vexing personal cases.

The trio is getting back to its roots, helping homeowners who are dealing with harrowing hauntings and people whose lives have been overtaken and threatened by unexplained phenomena.Each of the 10, hour-long episodes features a high-stakes case and a robust, multi-stage investigation that begins with a shocking paranormal story and a tantalizing piece of evidence. Stories featured this season include a couple who recently gained notoriety when their nanny-cam footage captured a ghostly shadow figure walking by their baby's crib; alocal team that captured possible shadow people moving throughout a notorious haunt; and an investigator who is actually scratched by an unseen phantom.

Armed with brand new state-of-the-art technology and their meticulous methodology, the team, under its new banner, United Paranormal Research Organization (UPRO), will face the most challenging and dangerous paranormal mysteries the country has to offer. In every investigation, collecting evidence is just the beginning. The team isn't merely conducting a cursory review of the case. With the help of their local contacts, team members will embed themselves in the community, conducting multi-day investigations in an effort to track down the true source of these hauntings and restore peace to the living … and the dead.

'My local organization handles cases all across the East Coast,' said Hawes. 'But in the last 20 years, because the paranormal movement has become so huge and spread all over the world, we formed an organization to connect all those involved in the field - fans, investigators or those just searching for answers to questions. Many organizations reach out to us for help with their best and toughest cases.'

In the series premiere, the paranormal pioneers announce the formation of UPRO at the Fanboy Expo Event in Knoxville, Tennessee.Amateur paranormal investigator Jessica Clevinger is in the audience and immediately asks for help with a local case that's over her head. Single mom Brittany Totherow bought a White Pine, Tennessee, farmhouse because it was the perfect home in which to raise her young son. But soon after moving in, she experienced unnerving phenomena and witnessed a female apparition. Her future husband, Cory, eventually moved into the home with his own children, but it wasn't long before he began experiencing events himself. Within days, Cory started hearing unexplained footsteps and captured video of an apparition standing behind Brittany. Now, their children are starting to have strange encounters. At a loss for what to do, Jessica, Cory and Brittany turn to the UPRO team for help.

'Ghost Nation' is one of the new

preeminent series scheduled to premiere during Travel Channel's 'Ghostober' month-long programming event packed with 31 days of the network's most wicked and blood-curdling shows.

'Ghost Nation' is produced by Ping Pong Productions for Travel Channel. For Ping Pong, the executive producers are Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and Josh Gates. Jason Hawes and Steve Gonsalves also serve as executive producers on the series, with Suzie Segal as co-executive producer. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Vaibhav Bhatt, Julie Meisner Eagle is vice president of production and development,Matthew Butler is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

Jason Haweshas been investigating claims of paranormal activity since 1990 and is regarded as the leading authority in the field of supernatural and paranormal studies. Due to his pioneering efforts, the practice of paranormal investigation has advanced to international phenomenon status. Hawes has handled cases for law enforcement, religious organizations and U.S. government agencies. He formerly served as the co-creator, narrator, producer and star of 'Ghost Hunters,' which ran for 11 seasons on the Syfy Channel. Hawes is a New York Times best-selling author of six books on the paranormal and is the creator and co-host of the nationally syndicated radio show, 'Beyond Reality Radio.' He is also the founder of the most visited paranormal website in the world, The-Atlantic-Paranormal-Society.com, and he has created a network of paranormal researchers known as 'The TAPS Family' that spans the globe with bases in more than 40 U.S. states and 14 countries.

Steve Gonsalves, a former police officer, has been a public speaker and educator about paranormal phenomena for more than 18 years. The paranormal pioneer helped pave the way for a worldwide paranormal explosion as a main cast member of the hit television series 'Ghost Hunters,' and also starred in spin-offs 'Ghost Hunters Live' and 'Ghost Hunters Academy.' Gonsalves started his work in paranormal studies at a very young age and is well-educated in the field, having investigated over 1,000 reportedly haunted locations. He had the privilege of working closely with famed investigator and paranormal pioneer Dr. William G. Roll (Poltergeist) at the Rhine Research Center. Aside from his work on camera, Gonsalves also executive produced the horror short 'The Captured Bird,' alongside famed writer and director Guillermo Del Toro, and has executive produced and directed a feature length documentary being released later this year. He is currently developing and producing content for television and has an untitled book project in the works.

Dave Tango,better known as 'Tango,' is one of the world's leading paranormal experts. He is best known as an investigator and tech manager on the hit shows 'Ghost Hunters' and 'Ghost Hunters Academy.' Tango's origins in the paranormal can be traced back to the stories his father (an Elizabeth, New Jersey, police officer) told him of his unexplained encounters while on the force. As a child, Tango was always intrigued by mysteries and the unknown, which led him to pursue magic as a serious hobby, and it remains an integral part of what makes Tango tick. He attributes this background to his knack for problem solving, and his ability to distinguish between what is real and what's simply an illusion. Trained by the best in the paranormal field, Tango's ghost-hunting philosophy is to never be afraid to try new techniques and always experiment in the field. His trademark genuineness and sometimes strange curiosity are what fans most undoubtedly love about him. Aside from being the quirky one at his paranormal day job, Dave has been a fan of stranger things since long before it was cool - from 80s synth to video games.

