Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discovery : THE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP JOINS GOLFTV OFFERING ACROSS SOUTHEAST ASIA, HONG KONG AND TAIWAN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 05:25am EDT

NEW YORK and LONDON, July 16, 2019 - Golf's oldest and most international Championship, The Open, is joining GOLFTV's portfolio and will be presented to fans on the streaming service's offering across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. The multi-year agreement starts at the 148th Open at Royal Portrush, Northern Ireland, as the world's best players compete to determine the Champion Golfer of the Year.

Starting this year, fans will enjoy live coverage of The Open on GOLFTV in at least 19 markets across Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as Hong Kong and Taiwan. In addition, GOLFTV will offer fans extensive on-demand archive programming and content in a broader range of international markets**, including at least three series of the iconic Chronicles of a Champion Golfer.

Throughout Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, GOLFTV will present live coverage of The Amateur Championships, one of the world's biggest and most prestigious amateur golf events, the Walker Cup, contested biennially by leading amateur golfers from Great Britain and Ireland and the United States, as well as The Senior Open Championship.

Alex Kaplan, President and General Manager, Discovery Golf and GOLFTV, said: 'It is a huge privilege for Discovery to welcome the world's most historic golf Championship to GOLFTV. The Open is loved by golf fans everywhere and we are excited by the opportunity to present live coverage across Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan, as well as compelling on-demand content available in many more international GOLFTV markets.

'In just over half a year since GOLFTV's launch, we have built a portfolio of live coverage and content that is resonating with golf fans and having a real impact. Together with the PGA TOUR and our partners, there's much more to come as we continue to enhance our GOLFTV and Golf Digest products with the goal of powering people's passion for golf around the world.'

Neil Armit, Chief Commercial Officer at The R&A, said: 'Millions of golf fans in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan will now be able to enjoy the drama and excitement of The Open as it makes its historic return to Royal Portrush this week, thanks to our new partnership with GOLFTV.

'We look forward to working with GOLFTV to deliver world class coverage of our professional and amateur championships throughout the region in the years to come.'

Francesco Molinari, 2018 Champion Golfer of the Year and exclusive GOLFTV Global Content Partner, said: 'Becoming the Champion Golfer of the Year was the fulfillment of my boyhood dream. To know your name will be on the Claret Jug forever is truly special, even if I have to hand it back before we tee off this year!

'I've been thrilled by fans' reaction to the content we've shared so far this year, so I'm particularly excited that The Open is coming to GOLFTV. I can't wait to share more of my insights, reactions and opinions at Royal Portrush and as the season continues.'

GOLFTV Lead Tours correspondent, Henni Zuel, will be on-site at the 148th Open to capture and share the biggest stories with fans as the drama unfolds at Royal Portrush.

Fans can find out more and subscribe by visiting GOLFTV. Access to live coverage and on-demand content is available on mobile and online via GOLF.TV and the GOLFTV app.

* Full list of markets and territories: Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Guam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Macau, Malaysia, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam.

** Excludes U.S, United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Luxemburg, South Tyrol, Italy, Vatican and San Marino, China and Japan.

Media Contacts:

Fiona McLachlan, Discovery, Sport Communications:
Fiona_McLachlan@Discovery.com
+33 6 50 35 96 57

James Hillier, Discovery, Sport Communications:
James_Hillier@Discovery.com
+33 7 76 58 53 57

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 09:24:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
05:25aDISCOVERY : The open championship joins golftv offering across southeast asia, h..
PU
07/15DISCOVERY : TLC'S HIT SERIES “UNEXPECTED” RETURNS FOR A THIRD SEASON..
PU
07/15DISCOVERY : HGTV LAUNCHES 'A VERY BRADY CONTEST' FOR A CHANCE TO WIN $25,000 AND..
AQ
07/15DISCOVERY : HGTV LAUNCHES ‘A VERY BRADY CONTEST' FOR A CHANCE TO WIN $25,0..
PU
07/15DISCOVERY : Written, produced, starring and directed by alton brown, long-antici..
PU
07/15DISCOVERY : HOORAH! THE APPALACHIAN INVESTIGATORS OF MYSTERIOUS SIGHTINGS TEAM E..
PU
07/12DISCOVERY : HGTV'S 'MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME' STARRING DAVID BROMSTAD DELIVERS DOUB..
AQ
07/11DISCOVERY : HGTV'S ‘MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME' STARRING DAVID BROMSTAD DELIVER..
PU
07/11DISCOVERY : A GROUP OF ORDINARY HEROES PUT THEIR LIVES ON THE LINE TO SAVE THEIR..
AQ
07/11DISCOVERY : A GROUP OF ORDINARY HEROES PUT THEIR LIVES ON THE LINE TO SAVE THEIR..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 176 M
EBIT 2019 3 211 M
Net income 2019 2 177 M
Debt 2019 14 128 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
EV / Sales2019 3,25x
EV / Sales2020 2,96x
Capitalization 22 158 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,8  $
Last Close Price 32,4  $
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 7,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC30.88%21 659
HUYA INC - ADR56.85%5 217
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC35.03%5 040
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-27.46%4 980
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC5.27%3 964
TEGNA INC45.45%3 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About