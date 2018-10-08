Discovery : TLC FINISHES 3rd QUARTER AS #1 CABLE NETWORK ON SUNDAY NIGHTS AND #2 OVERALL IN AD-SUPPORTED CABLE

(Silver Spring, Md.) - Driven by the global phenom 90 Day Fiancé franchise and breakout series Dr. Pimple Popper, TLC celebrates record delivery in 3Q 2018 and as the #2 cable network with W25-54. In addition, TLC had its best quarterly Sunday performance ever among W25-54/18-49 and ranked as the #1 cable network in Prime on Sunday, thanks to record performances from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, as well as strong showing from sister series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and sophomore hit Unexpected.

The network continued its quarterly triumph online, performing as a top ten most social prime reality cable network (#6), up +1 spot vs. 2Q18. TLC ranked #2 on Facebook (up +4 spots from the prior quarter), #5 on Instagram and #6 on Twitter. #90DayFiance trended nationally on Twitter for 13 consecutive Sundays in 3Q18, driven by 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. OutDaughtered and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? were also among TLC's most social shows in 3Q18.

