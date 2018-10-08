Discovery : TLC FINISHES 3rd QUARTER AS #1 CABLE NETWORK ON SUNDAY NIGHTS AND #2 OVERALL IN AD-SUPPORTED CABLE

Log in
10/08/2018 | 11:58pm CEST

(Silver Spring, Md.) - Driven by the global phenom 90 Day Fiancé franchise and breakout series Dr. Pimple Popper, TLC celebrates record delivery in 3Q 2018 and as the #2 cable network with W25-54. In addition, TLC had its best quarterly Sunday performance ever among W25-54/18-49 and ranked as the #1 cable network in Prime on Sunday, thanks to record performances from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, as well as strong showing from sister series 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and sophomore hit Unexpected.

The network continued its quarterly triumph online, performing as a top ten most social prime reality cable network (#6), up +1 spot vs. 2Q18. TLC ranked #2 on Facebook (up +4 spots from the prior quarter), #5 on Instagram and #6 on Twitter. #90DayFiance trended nationally on Twitter for 13 consecutive Sundays in 3Q18, driven by 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. OutDaughtered and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? were also among TLC's most social shows in 3Q18.

Social Rank Source: 3Q18 (6/1/18-8/31/18); September (9/1/18-9/30/18). Nielsen, Social Content Ratings data, ranked on total program interactions in Prime unless otherwise noted. Programs include all Prime telecasts. Female networks as defined by TLC.

*Instagram Owned data unavailable from 5/3/18-7/20/18 and 8/1/18. Facebook organic metrics are not available in reporting for 04/06/18-forward. Facebook owned metrics are not available from 06/05/18 - 06/06/18.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope, and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations, and life's milestone moments. TLC is a top 10 network across key female demos.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 86 million homes in the US and 279 million households around the world. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere through TLC GO - the network's TVE offering featuring live and on demand access to complete seasons. A destination online, TLC.com offers in-depth fan sites and exclusive original video content. Fans can also interact with TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest. TLC is part of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories to satisfy curiosity and captivate superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 21:57:02 UTC
