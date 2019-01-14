Discovery : TLC HAS FANS SEEING DOUBLE WITH SPECIAL WEDDING EVENT, OUR TWINSANE WEDDING

- Identical twin sisters, Brittany and Briana Deane, wed identical twin brothers, Joshua and Jeremy Salyers, in wedding special airing Monday, February 11 at 10/9c -

(New York, NY) - TLC, the leading destination for all things wedding, cordially invites viewers to witness an enchanting, one-of-a-kind wedding extravaganza that is guaranteed to deliver a double dose of delight. OUR TWINSANE WEDDING, a special, 1-hour event premiering Monday, February 11 at 10/9c, documents the double fairytale wedding between identical twin sisters, Brittany and Briana Deane, and identical twin brothers, Joshua and Jeremy Salyers.

Brittany and Briana take being identical twins to the extreme - they look the same, dress the same, think the same way, work together and live together. After years of waiting to find their Mr. Rights, their dream of marrying identical brothers is finally coming true! Having met twin brothers, Josh and Jeremy, at the annual Twins Days Festival in Twinsburg, Ohio, the couples are excited to plan their combined wedding together.

Throughout their journey to the altar, viewers will be immersed into the extraordinary world of twin subculture and explore the daily life of identical twins. Not only will fans get a first-hand look at the unique bond that these twins have with each other, and their new spouses, but they also get to tag along with the quartet as they prepare for their joint nuptials and ultimately proclaim 'I do' - twice.

This foursome will stay connected long after their double vows, as they plan to live and raise their families together under one roof; but, will this 'Twice Upon a Time' love story unfold as happily ever after in real life as they dreamed it would?

Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #OurTwinsaneWedding. You can get a first look at the twin couples right after their special day here.

OUR TWINSANE WEDDING is produced by Figure 8 Films for TLC.

###