Discovery : TLC'S COUNTING ON RETURNS FOR ITS FOURTH SEASON, BRINGING FANS BACK INTO THE DUGGAR-SEEWALD-VUOLO HOMES FOR THE FAMILY'S MOST INTIMATE HIGHS AND HEARTBREAKS

DISCOVERY INC
  Report  
TLC'S COUNTING ON RETURNS FOR ITS FOURTH SEASON, BRINGING FANS BACK INTO THE DUGGAR-SEEWALD-VUOLO HOMES FOR THE FAMILY'S MOST INTIMATE HIGHS AND HEARTBREAKS

01/23/2019 | 11:49pm EST

(Silver Spring, MD) - TLC's ever-expanding family is back for a fourth season of COUNTING ON, with seven, one-hour episodes beginning Monday, February 11 at 9/8c and culminating in a two-hour wedding affair! The Duggars, Seewalds and Vuolos are at it again with major news and big adjustments, from the highs of budding relationships, strengthening marriages and new faces to heartbreaks that test the strength of love and underscore the importance of faith and family.

Jinger and Jeremy prepare to welcome their first child, a baby girl, but as the due date approaches, Jinger nervously recalls her sisters' long labors and big babies. Viewers will be invited along the intense delivery, beginning with her decision to induce and hopefully avoid unexpected complications. Then, once back home in Laredo with their beautiful Felicity, Jinger and Jeremy must learn how to navigate being new parents.

Meanwhile, John David and Abbie are beginning a new chapter of their lives after a whirlwind courtship and an aviation-themed proposal! As the couple settles on a date for their nuptials in just a few short months, they enlist the seasoned help of Jana and family friend, Laura, who begin to coordinate the event for 1,000 guests. From floral designs to ordering porta-potties, Jana and Laura must pull everything together for John and Abbie's dream day. Once the happy occasion is finally here, John and Abbie are on cloud nine as they seal the deal with a first kiss to remember.

Then, Josiah and Lauren are the epitome of newlyweds as they go chaperone-free during a romantic honeymoon in Austria, where they tour iconic sights from The Sound of Music.

Jessa and Ben, Joe and Kendra, Joy and Austin and all of the Duggars are busier than ever with new babies, new milestones and new plans for the future. It's anyone's guess who will make the next big announcement in this big family!

Join the conversation on social media by using #CountingOn, 'Like' the show on Facebook, and catch up on previous seasons by visiting TLC.com/CountingOn or downloading the TLC GO app.

COUNTING ON is produced by Figure 8 Films for TLC.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 04:48:06 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 589 M
EBIT 2018 2 288 M
Net income 2018 731 M
Debt 2018 16 198 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,23
P/E ratio 2019 11,65
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,40x
Capitalization 13 363 M
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC7.52%13 363
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-10.75%5 737
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC6.02%4 141
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC2.65%3 682
AMC NETWORKS INC12.12%3 478
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-14.56%2 874
