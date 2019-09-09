Log in
Discovery Inc

DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
Discovery : TLC'S “OUTDAUGHTERED” RETURNS WITH NEW EPISODES BEGINNING TUESDAY, OCTOBER 1 AT 8PM ET/PT

09/09/2019 | 02:37pm EDT

(Silver Spring, MD) - They're back! The Busby family returns to TLC with new episodes of OUTDAUGHTERED beginning Tuesday, October 1 at 8pm ET/PT. Adam and Danielle Busby thought their 'three-nagers' were a handful, until they were hit with a storm of 'four-nadoes.' In a special, two-hour premiere, viewers will follow along as America's first all-female quintuplets celebrate their fourth birthday and big sister Blayke turns eight! From nighttime potty training and no more naps, to Hazel's looming eye surgery and the uncertainty surrounding their living situation, there is never a dull moment for the Busby family.

Throughout the season, the Busbys continue to prove that adventure has no limits, whether it's rounding up their cowgirls for a trip to the dude ranch or embracing their tropical side for a luau-themed birthday party. Meanwhile, Adam's work trips to Dallas cause tension at home as Danielle must keep the craziness in check while she starts a business venture of her own. Adding to their stress, Adam and Danielle must make a difficult decision that could impact the rest their young daughters' lives, when Riley is presented with the option to skip ahead to kindergarten before the rest of her sisters.

For fans that can't get enough, new episodes of behind-the-scenes TLC GO Original Series, OUTDAUGHTERED: INSIDE THE EPISODE, will be available on TLC GO each Tuesday, immediately after the regular episodes premiere.

Join the conversation on social media by using #OutDaughtered, and 'Like' TLC and OutDaughtered on Facebook for more updates! Catch up on past episodes of OutDaughtered on TLC.com or by downloading the TLC GO app.

OUTDAUGHTERED is produced by Discovery Studios Productions in association with The Boardwalk Entertainment Group for TLC.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 09 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2019 18:36:01 UTC
