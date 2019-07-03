Log in
Discovery : TLC'S ‘SAY YES TO THE DRESS' IS BACK WITH ALL-NEW EPISODES AND A NEW TIME SLOT AT 9PM ET/PT, BEGINNING JULY 20

07/03/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

(New York, NY) - It's a whirlwind season of epic changes, bold personalities and astonishing moments when TLC's long-running franchise SAY YES TO THE DRESS returns with brand-new episodes on Saturday, July 20 at 9PM ET/PT. Just as Kleinfeld Bridal pulls back the curtain on a massive, modern redesign of its salon, Randy Fenoli, iconic bridal expert, encounters several daring brides-to-be who are searching for unique, modern wedding attire that bucks tradition. From black dresses to jumpsuits, Randy and the consultants are nearly pushed to their limit as they juggle tighter-than-usual deadlines and demanding entourages in order to make every bride's dream come true.

In the season premiere, Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, the beloved duo from 'Dancing with the Stars,' put Kleinfeld to the test when they arrive just two months before their big day seeking the dress of highest importance to Jenna: her reception dress. Viewers will meet brides in various stages of their dress search: one bride has yet to find a dress after shopping at close to 100 stores in the US and overseas; another bride was devastated when she lost her home, including her wedding dress, in the recent California wildfires; and a different bride's dress went missing when the salon from where she purchased it went bankrupt.

Also this season, fans will get a first-hand look at breathtaking weddings around the world - from the cliffs of Ireland, to the hills of Tuscany. Plus, Randy is whisked away to Barcelona on his quest to debut his second bridal collection, and while there, he hopes to impress the bridal community at the ultimate Bridal Fashion Week. And in a special episode, Randy is deeply moved by an impromptu speech made during his niece's wedding, which also doubles as a Fenoli family reunion.

Catch up on full episodes by downloading the TLC GO app or clicking here. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #SYTTD, and stay up to date with the latest show news on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

SAY YES TO THE DRESS is produced by Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, for TLC.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope, and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life's milestone moments. TLC is a top 10 network across key female demos.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 86 million homes in the US and 279 million households around the world. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere through TLC GO - the network's TVE offering featuring live and on demand access to complete seasons. A destination online, TLC.com offers in-depth fan sites and exclusive original video content. Fans can also interact with TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest. TLC is part of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories to satisfy curiosity and captivate superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 18:32:03 UTC
