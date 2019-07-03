Discovery : TLC'S ‘SAY YES TO THE DRESS' IS BACK WITH ALL-NEW EPISODES AND A NEW TIME SLOT AT 9PM ET/PT, BEGINNING JULY 20

(New York, NY) - It's a whirlwind season of epic changes, bold personalities and astonishing moments when TLC's long-running franchise SAY YES TO THE DRESS returns with brand-new episodes on Saturday, July 20 at 9PM ET/PT. Just as Kleinfeld Bridal pulls back the curtain on a massive, modern redesign of its salon, Randy Fenoli, iconic bridal expert, encounters several daring brides-to-be who are searching for unique, modern wedding attire that bucks tradition. From black dresses to jumpsuits, Randy and the consultants are nearly pushed to their limit as they juggle tighter-than-usual deadlines and demanding entourages in order to make every bride's dream come true.

In the season premiere, Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy, the beloved duo from 'Dancing with the Stars,' put Kleinfeld to the test when they arrive just two months before their big day seeking the dress of highest importance to Jenna: her reception dress. Viewers will meet brides in various stages of their dress search: one bride has yet to find a dress after shopping at close to 100 stores in the US and overseas; another bride was devastated when she lost her home, including her wedding dress, in the recent California wildfires; and a different bride's dress went missing when the salon from where she purchased it went bankrupt.

Also this season, fans will get a first-hand look at breathtaking weddings around the world - from the cliffs of Ireland, to the hills of Tuscany. Plus, Randy is whisked away to Barcelona on his quest to debut his second bridal collection, and while there, he hopes to impress the bridal community at the ultimate Bridal Fashion Week. And in a special episode, Randy is deeply moved by an impromptu speech made during his niece's wedding, which also doubles as a Fenoli family reunion.

SAY YES TO THE DRESS is produced by Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, for TLC.

