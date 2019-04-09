Discovery : TLC TO DEBUT NEW SERIES “THE FAMILY CHANTEL,” A SPINOFF FROM THE “90 DAY FIANCÉ” FRANCHISE

- Newest Family Series from TLC to debut on Mondays in July 2019 -

(Los Angeles, CA) - Buckle up, TLC and 90 Day Fiancé fans! Hot off their upcoming appearance on 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER?, fan-favorites Pedro and Chantel and their lively in-laws will be the focal point of a spinoff series from the 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise called THE FAMILY CHANTEL, premiering Monday nights this July.

'This is an awesome moment for TLC, as we create a family show based on one of our most popular 90 Day couples, and on a whole new night,' said Howard Lee, President and General Manager of TLC. 'Our fans can't get enough of Pedro, Chantel and their larger-than-life families. For a brand known as THE destination for love, relationships and family shows, THE FAMILY CHANTEL hits the bullseye.'

Ever since Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family under the false pretense of him coming to America on a student visa, the drama that followed has kept fans obsessed. From their beginnings on 90 DAY FIANCÉ season four through 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER, Pedro and Chantel have weathered major marital ups and downs involving everything from feisty family members to their own trust issues. Viewers will follow this unique modern family as they try to move past their differences and come together as an extended family, but as Chantel's parents Karen and Thomas try to protect their brood, will they push their children too far?

The family members featured in the upcoming series include Chantel's parents Karen and Thomas and siblings River and Winter, as well as Pedro's mother Lidia and sister Nicole.

The 90 DAY FIANCÉ franchise continually dominated Sunday nights in 2018, making the dramatic sixth season of the original series the franchise's highest-rated among key demos, reaching Twitter's #1 trending topic during its season finale. With the renewal of the entire franchise, including 90 DAY FIANCÉ for a seventh season, 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS for a third season and spinoff series 90 DAY FIANCÉ: HAPPILY EVER AFTER? and 90 DAY FIANCÉ: WHAT NOW? returning later this month, fans are sure to get their weekly fill of TLC's hit cultural phenomenon. In addition, later this summer, TLC will debut 90 DAY FIANCÉ: THE OTHER WAY, where love flows in the opposite direction as a collection of Americans make the ultimate sacrifice and move across the globe for the person they love.

For those who can't wait until the new series, relive Chantel and Pedro's most unforgettable moments to date on a special episode of 90 DAY FIANCÉ, 'Pedro & Chantel: The Full Story,' airing Monday, April 15 at 8 ET/PT, with an early premiere on TLC GO beginning this Friday, April 12.

THE FAMILY CHANTEL is produced by Sharp Entertainment for TLC.

