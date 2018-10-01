Discovery : TLC’S 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS RETURNS WITH A NEW HOUSE, TEENAGE HEARTBREAK AND MORE MILESTONES

Season Four Premieres Tuesday, October 30 at 8/7c

The world's largest known little family is making big moves in a brand new season of 7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS, premiering Tuesday, October 30 at 8/7c. Trent and Amber move the brood to a new house and are excited to start making memories, but they soon discover that their new home isn't as perfect as it looks on the outside. Daughter Elizabeth copes with a painful break up, but tries to put her focus on a local art show she is passionately participating in. The other Johnston kids continue to have new experiences of their own as Jonah graduates from high school and begins dating; Anna takes on more responsibilities at home; Emma starts cheerleading and Alex begins vlogging. Meanwhile, Trent and Amber celebrate their 20th anniversary and consider risking everything for the dream of starting their own family business.

7 LITTLE JOHNSTONS is produced by Figure 8 Films for TLC. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #7LittleJohnstons, and 'Like' TLC on Facebook. Catch up on full episodes of the show by downloading the TLC GO app or clicking here.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope, and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations, and life's milestone moments. In 2017, TLC's ratings increased by double digits (up a record +12% among women 25-54) and ranked as the #6 ad-supported cable network in Prime among W25-54.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 88 million homes in the US and 271 million households around the world. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere through TLC GO - the network's TVE offering featuring live and on demand access to complete seasons. A destination online, TLC.com offers in-depth fan sites and exclusive original video content. Fans can also interact with TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest. TLC is part of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories to satisfy curiosity and captivate superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands.