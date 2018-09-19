Log in
Discovery : TRAVEL CHANNEL GETS DANGEROUSLY CLOSE TO REAL ‘MONSTER ENCOUNTERS’ WITH WILDLIFE EXPERT CASEY ANDERSON

09/19/2018

New Series Premieres Just in Time for Halloween on Tuesday, October 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

NEW YORK (September 19, 2018) - Wildlife expert Casey Anderson is not afraid to get dangerously close to the largest and fiercest creatures on the planet. In Travel Channel's new series 'Monster Encounters,'premiering on Tuesday, October 30 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT, his mission is to track down and document evidence of animals so large, or unusual, that they defy belief. Employing the latest technologies and his lifetime of wildlife experience, Anderson travels to remote corners of the earth in search of elusive creatures. Throughout the eight hour-long episodes, he leaves no stone unturned, collecting clues and connecting the dots until he gets up-close and personal with the beasts he seeks.

'I traveled to some of the earth's most inaccessible regions. My daily commute to work put me on the back of elephants, in acrobatic helicopters, or on a ride in a speed boat along rivers in the middle of nowhere,' said Anderson. 'I found myself in places with names like 'Devil's Cave,' 'The Elephant Graveyard' and 'The Death Road.' I was attacked repeatedly by a massive crocodile in the Zambezi River, wrestled a giant anaconda in the Amazon and was bitten and feasted upon by a vampire bat in Mexico - and this is just the first season!'

In the premiere episode, appropriately airing before Halloween, Anderson heads to Mexico to find out if vampire bats are attacking humans. He learns the bats have been fattening up on cattle, and as a result their population has grown as much as 25 percent. Heading directly to the source - the country's caves and cattle ranches - Anderson risks his safety to become the prey in his hunt for a mega-colony of bloodsuckers. After meeting a rancher who claims he was bitten by a bat, Anderson recreates the scene hoping that he too will be bitten - and it's a terrifying success. Undeniable proof that bats are feeding on humans!

Upcoming episodes include:

'Man-Eating Tigers' - Premieres Tuesday, November 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

When national parks report man-eating tigers attacking local villagers, Casey Anderson heads to Nepal to lead a search for rogue cats. By elephant back, raft and on foot, Anderson moves into the killing zone to track the man-killers.

'Killer Croc' - Premieres Tuesday, November 13 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Following reports that a renegade giant man-eating crocodile named Bizmark is terrorizing the Zambezi River, Casey Anderson heads to Zimbabwe and Zambia to launch an investigation. Working with local crocodile experts, he meets with witnesses and heads far downriver toward Lake Kariba, ground zero for crocodile attacks. Anderson puts his own life at risk as he goes into a custom-built crocodile cage to try and trap the fierce reptile.

'Mauling Marsupial' -Premieres Tuesday, November 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

Spurred by reports that a presumably extinct predator may still be alive, Casey Anderson heads to Australia to investigate mysterious sightings and attacks by a marsupial lion. But as Anderson heads deep into the wilderness, he finds that the evidence points to another possible mystery.

Casey Anderson is a wildlife expert, filmmaker, adventurer and explorer. He has spent the last 24 years traveling the world, capturing wildlife and nature through the camera lens. Born and raised in Montana, Anderson spent his childhood exploring the vast wilderness that was literally in his back yard. Photographing and videoing his adventures was a way for Anderson to provide his outrageous accounts in the wild to his classmates. By the age of 18, he found himself guiding wildlife filmmakers into remote locations to track and film the most elusive wild animals. At age 26, Anderson adopted an orphaned baby grizzly bear, which led him to co-found the Montana Grizzly Encounter - a sanctuary for grizzly bears saved from inhumane situations.

Check out 'Monster Encounters' on TravelChannel.com for special show extras including behind-the-scenes photos and exclusive videos. Experience 'Monster Encounters' with Casey Anderson on Facebook and follow @TravelChannel and #MonsterEncounters on Twitter and Instagram for more exclusive content, updates and special videos. Follow host Casey Anderson on Twitter: @Grizanderson.

'Monster Encounters' is produced by Ping Pong Productions for Travel Channel. For Ping Pong, the executive producers are Brad Kuhlman, Casey Brumels and David Hard Story, and the co-executive producer is Beata Ziel. For Travel Channel, the executive producer is Daniel A. Schwartz, Jane Latman is general manager and Henry Schleiff is group president of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

ABOUT TRAVEL CHANNEL

For virtual and active travelers who want to go on a thrilling quest; taste other cultures; enjoy the mystery of the unexplored; get a dose of epic adventure; there is no better daily escape than Travel Channel. Reaching more than 82 million U.S. cable homes, Travel Channel is the world's leading travel media brand. Fans also can visit Travel Channel for more information or interact with other fans through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. Travel Channel is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

# # #

Disclaimer

Discovery Communications Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 20:57:03 UTC
