Discovery : Touts Premium Ad Solutions, Top Portfolio in TV at New York Upfront

- 'Real Life Builds Real Business' Theme Showcases Discovery as One-Stop Shop for Ad Buyers -

- Company to Emphasize Increased Scale and Reach, Hit Shows, Safe Brands, Trusted Experts, Digital Innovation -

- Programming Highlights Include the Return of Food Network's 'Good Eats' and TLC's 'What Not to Wear,' plus New HGTV Companion Series 'What Not to Design' -

NEW YORK [April 10, 2019] Discovery CEO David Zaslav, Chief U.S. Advertising Sales Officer Jon Steinlauf, Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer Kathleen Finch and Chief Brand Officer for Discovery & Factual Nancy Daniels, will host the company's largest Upfront event of the season today at 4 p.m. ET at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall in New York.

'Since introducing the new Discovery here one year ago, we have made fantastic strides in our mission to fuel people's passions in the U.S. and around the world,' said Zaslav. 'We believe the future of media centers around brands that consumers trust and can't live without, and we have created a portfolio that drives value for clients, provides the broadest appeal across generations and nourishes superfans on every screen.'

Flanked by cocktail parties and on-air talent meet-and-greets, Discovery, the #3 television company in America, will announce its 2019-20 content slate across its market-leading portfolio of quality brands highlighted by Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, Animal Planet, MotorTrend, Travel Channel and Science Channel.

'TV remains the most powerful storytelling and brand-building medium, but consumers face an avalanche of content that's not commercial friendly,' added Steinlauf. 'Sports is expensive, and news can be polarizing, but we've proven time and again that our compelling, real-life programming provides the safe and engaging environment that works for advertisers.'

Under the theme 'Real Life Builds Real Business,' Steinlauf will explain how Discovery uses its leadership position to connect advertisers with its trusted and beloved brands, resulting in a triangle of experts, consumers and advertisers. Steinlauf will highlight the company's data-targeting capabilities for marketers, as well as its Premiere and Engage programs as solutions for reaching the most engaged - and most upscale - consumer audiences in America.

Discovery's Chief Lifestyle Brands Officer Kathleen Finch also will present programming highlights from the women's networks she oversees, including the top four networks for women viewers - ID, HGTV, Food Network and TLC. Nancy Daniels, Discovery's Chief Brand Officer for Discovery & Factual, will outline the flagship Discovery Channel's return to its natural history roots, plus its deeper dive into documentaries, mini-series, and specials that explore undiscovered areas of the world.

Other programming news related to Discovery's portfolio include the following:

Discovery Channel , in its fourth straight year as cable's #1 network for Men 25-54 (excluding sports), will feature the following notable programming slate:

Wildlife Warriors (wt)

Wildlife Warriors (wt) (previously announced as The Red List) follows the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe, as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List - the most comprehensive record of the state of the world's wildlife that has ever been created. The Red List, run by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, is more than just a list - it's a barometer of life. The show is BBC Studios Natural History Unit's first non-BBC commission.

Perfect Planet (wt)

From Emmy® and Bafta-winning executive producer Alastair Fothergill and series producer Huw Cordey, Perfect Planet(wt) takes a completely fresh look at life on our precious Planet Earth. Using state of the art satellite imagery, this five-part series will showcase how the forces of nature - weather, ocean, currents, volcanoes and sunlight - shape the incredible variety of life on Earth. In doing so, it will reveal how animals are perfectly adapted to whatever the environment throws at them.

Mysterious Planet (wt)

Mysterious Planet (wt) is an epic journey to the ends of the earth to unlock the greatest mysteries behind the world's most incredible species. The revolutionary series takes audiences to five extraordinary places highlighting the many charismatic creatures in each location. From the lush forests of Indonesia to the arid Andean deserts, from the Caribbean to the highlands of Ethiopia, each episode embarks on an adventure through time and space to reveal how the beautiful spot came to be and why certain wildlife exist only in these remarkable places on our planet.

Serengeti

With unrivaled access to one of the most pristine and unspoiled corners of the African plains, Serengeti is a groundbreaking series that follows the heartwarming stories of a cast of African wildlife over the course of a year, showcasing the dramatic moments that make each day of survival on the Serengeti a feat. Emmy®-winners Simon Fuller and John Downer have worked together on Serengeti for several years, employing innovative filming techniques in some of Africa's most treasured regions painting the ultimate portrait of survival in Serengeti. Narrated by Oscar®-winner Lupita Nyong'o and set to the backdrop of original music, this television experience combines Africa's unimaginable beauty with its equally unforgiving brutality, highlighting daily challenges of life on the Serengeti - such as a lioness trying to provide for her small cubs after being exiled from her pride - and witness firsthand how the animal experience isn't so different from our own.

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator (wt)

Rob Riggle: Global Investigator (wt) is an all-new series that follows actor, comedian and retired Marine, Rob Riggle as he takes his passion for adventure across the globe in hopes of solving some of the world's greatest mysteries. Inspired by his grandfather, Riggle developed an explorer's spirit at an early age, captivated by incredible myths and legends from far off places he could only imagine. Now, Riggle will embark on heart-pounding journeys, seeing everything the world has to offer one mystery at a time. The series is produced for Discovery Channel by record-breaking producer Will Packer, Will Packer Media, Anomaly Entertainment, Haunted Steel Mill in association with Hazmat Productions.

Legends of the Wild (wt)

Across the planet, there are startling reports about strange animal attacks against humans, new apex predators changing the natural order, and sightings of mysterious creatures that nobody can explain. Legends of the Wild (wt) is an all-new series that will follow two wilderness experts and childhood buddies - Damian Duffy and Matt Hoffman - as they investigate, document and try to solve some of the most incredible mysteries of the natural world. From mysteries like unexplained sea creatures spotted in the icy waters of Alaska to brutal deadly attacks by an airborne predator in Papua New Guinea, Damian and Matt set off into the wild each week to find and document the answers. Then they have to make it out alive.

River of No Return (wt)

Set deep in the backcountry of one of the largest, most dangerous and incredibly scenic stretches of unfettered land in the country lies the Frank Church Wilderness, also known as 'The Frank.' The only direct way to access this rugged region of Idaho is a daring flight through steep canyons on a bush plane or a harrowing jet boat journey through Class 5 whitewater rapids on the Salmon River, also known as 'The River of No Return.' Within the 2.3 million acres of secluded wilderness lives a small community dependent on the pilots, boat captains and each other to survive. River of No Return (wt) follows this tight-knit community of homesteaders as they endure challenging and isolating winters in order to remobilize their extraordinary lives in the stunning, remote wilderness come spring.

HGTV is the #1 network for upscale women for 12 years running and ranks as the #2 network for women in Total Day viewing year-to-date. Upcoming shows include:

My House is Your House, premieres April 2019

My House is Your House explores how homeowners can transform unused areas of their homes or their current lackluster rental spaces into beautiful short-term rental properties. The new HGTV series features a Nashville-based mother-daughter duo, Victoria and Teryn, and San Diego-area husband-wife team, Ryan and Claire, whose smart renovations and creative, multifunctional designs guarantee a boost in nightly rates and raving online reviews - all while increasing home value.

Say Yes to the Nest, premieres Monday, May 13, at 10 p.m. ET/PT

HGTV helps newlywed couples find their first home together in its new series Say Yes to the Nest. A significant milestone for any couple, the homebuying process provides an inside look at the dynamics of their relationship as they begin to lay the foundation for a 'nest' of their own.

City vs. Burbs, premieres May 2019

Serene suburban living faces off against bustling city life in HGTV's City vs. Burbs. Homebuyers looking to put down roots weigh the pros and cons of each lifestyle. Will dazzling nightlife and trendy restaurants make up for less square footage? Or will rolling lawns and spacious floorplans outweigh a lengthy commute? These families must decide what they're willing to compromise before deciding where to call 'home.'

Christina on the Coast, premieres Thursday, May 23, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead is stepping out on her own in HGTV's new docu-series Christina on the Coast. The real estate and house-flipping expert will help clients take their properties from outdated to high-end as she expands her design business in Southern California. In each episode, Christina will discover the homeowners' needs and reimagine their boring rooms into dream spaces. The series also spotlights her personal journey, including finding the perfect home and her engagement and wedding to now-husband Ant Anstead, star of Motor Trend series Wheeler Dealers, all while balancing parenthood and career.

Property Brothers: Forever Home, premieres Wednesday, May 29, at 9 p.m. ET/PT

After helping scores of clients buy and renovate properties in the Emmy®-nominated series Property Brothers, HGTV's Jonathan and Drew Scott are on a new mission to overhaul unremarkable houses into dream homes that the families will never want to leave. In Property Brothers: Forever Home, the power twins find couples who are settled in their home but need the brothers' expertise to make it perfect. To unlock each home's full potential, Jonathan and Drew will completely remodel the house to suit the families' needs and wishes.

Unspouse My House, premieres Thursday, June 6, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT

Unspouse My House proves not all home renovations require a happy couple. Designer and self-proclaimed breakup expert Orlando Soria works with newly single clients to overhaul their homes and heal their lonely hearts with laughter, support and beautiful design. In each episode, Orlando infuses the homes with personalized design elements and delights the client with a surprise space that they didn't know he was going to renovate.

HGTV Saturday Night Pool Party lineup: Beginning July 6, HGTV splashes into summer with over-the-top pool programming from 8 to 11 p.m. ET/PT every Saturday in July. In addition, HGTV will feature a special one-hour episode of Christina on the Coast on Thursday, July 25, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Newlyweds Christina and Ant Anstead will give the pool in their new home a full makeover and turn their backyard into an outdoor paradise that everyone in their blended family will love. Oher specials that pool-loving fans can expect include:

In Supersize My Pool , Mario Lopez helps families in desperate need of a backyard upgrade convert their uncool pools into stunning, resort-worthy oases.

, Mario Lopez helps families in desperate need of a backyard upgrade convert their uncool pools into stunning, resort-worthy oases. Pools Off the Deep End takes an epic tour of the most amazing, extreme and spectacular residential pools.

takes an epic tour of the most amazing, extreme and spectacular residential pools. Pool Hunters follows homebuyers whose number one priority on their new home checklist is a fabulous pool in the backyard of their dreams.

follows homebuyers whose number one priority on their new home checklist is a fabulous pool in the backyard of their dreams. Pool Kings spotlights massive pool builds with every amenity imaginable, including cascading waterfalls, lazy rivers and relaxing grottos.

Food Network finished 2018 up 9% in ratings for women and currently ranks as the #4 network for women in Total Day viewing. The net has planned a robust programming slate for 2019 with 30% more holiday hours and 12% more hours overall, including:

Bake You Rich, premieres Sunday, April 14 at 10 p.m.

Four professional bakers compete for a chance to have one of their unique creations produced and sold online by the Cake Boss. These talented bakers whip up desserts that show who they are as bakers to earn a seat at the table with Buddy Valastro in round one. In the next round, they present the one item they think will help them hit the big time. Finally, the remaining two bakers put all their love and energy into their big-money item in the intimidating production facility at Carlo's Bakery.

Duff Takes the Cake, premieres Monday, April 15 at 10 p.m.

Duff Goldman and his team of decorators, designers and builders work around the clock to make epic, show-stopping cakes for milestone events and parties for their social media followers. The team is then challenged with delivering these extra-special creations to a variety of venues and locations both on time and intact.

Good Eats, premieres Q3

Pop culture, comedy and plain good eating: Host Alton Brown returns to explore the origins of ingredients, decode culinary customs and present food and equipment trends. Punctuated by unusual interludes, simple preparations and unconventional discussions, he presents food in its finest and funniest form.

BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon, premieres Q3

In BBQ Brawl: Flay v. Symon, Bobby Flay and Michael Symon head to Austin, Texas, where they will coach the country's leading BBQ pitmasters in this four-episode competition. The talent and competition are fierce, as the coaches go head-to-head to passionately mentor, inspire and nurture teams until they are down to one - and the winner is crowned Food Network's own Master of 'Cue and the host of their own show on FoodNetwork.com.

Holiday Wars, premieres November/December

It's time for a holiday season competition packed with tons of holiday cheer! In Holiday Wars, teams of master cake and sugar artists face off in two jolly challenges to create mind-blowing holiday displays that are as festive as they are delicious. At the end of the battle, one team will jingle all the way home with the grand prize.

TLC real-life stories continue to resonate with female audiences, landing the net at the #2 spot for women in Primetime year-to-date. A sampling of future hits includes:

What Not to Wear, premieres 2020

TLC's beloved series - responsible for hundreds of makeovers across America throughout its 11-year run - returns to rescue new, unsuspecting fashion-challenged victims with life-changing transformations. The mother of all makeover shows arrives in-style alongside HGTV companion format What Not to Design, that takes hopelessly unstylish people and transforms both their homes and themselves through great design coaching.

Say Yes to The Dress America, premieres January 2020

TLC's new, groundbreaking series and event, Say Yes to The Dress America, will feature one bride from every state across the U.S, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, in the ultimate wedding experience. Each bride will receive an all-expenses paid trip to NYC; a private shopping event at the world-renowned wedding salon, Kleinfeld Bridal, where they will be gifted a wedding gown from a curated collection, carefully selected with the help of a Kleinfeld consultant; and an extraordinary group wedding (with all 52 couples) at an iconic NYC location where host and bridal expert Randy Fenoli will officiate! This unprecedented, 10-part series premieres in January 2020, followed by a two-hour wedding spectacular.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, premieres June 2019

Viewers are familiar with the premise of hit 90 Day Fiancé, when an American brings their partner from abroad and has only 90 days to marry them or have their partner leave the country. But in this new spinoff series, they'll find out what happens when love flows in the opposite direction. A collection of Americans make the ultimate sacrifice and move across the globe for the person they love. Leaving their American comforts for vastly different ways of life leads to major culture shock, as they experience the challenges of relocating for their international love affairs. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off or will it be the biggest mistake of their lives?

The Family Chantel, premieres July 2019

Ever since Chantel first introduced Pedro to her family under the false pretense of him coming to America on a student visa, instead of as her fiancé, the explosive drama that followed has kept this family on the brink of self-destruction. From their beginnings on 90 Day Fiancé, through seasons two, three and upcoming season four of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? premiering Sunday, April 28, this couple and their families are also splitting off into their own new spinoff series, The Family Chantel. Viewers will follow this unique modern family as they try to get past their differences and come together. As Chantel's parents Karen and Thomas try to protect their brood, will they push their children too far?

Investigation Discovery had its best year ever in 2018 and currently is ranked #1 among Women 25-54 and #2 among Adults 25-54 in Total Day viewing. The net has led all cable channels in length of tune in both demos for seven consecutive years. Notable upcoming shows include:

Valley of the Damned, new series premieres September 3

In October Films' chilling new series, Valley of the Damned examines a collection of deceitful murders all taking place in the beautiful, yet desolate, mountain region known as 'Prison Valley' in the Colorado Rockies. Prison Valley is a frightening, stranger-than-fiction place: it's home to a cast of intriguing characters who all have secrets, and nobody can be trusted. The revelation of a mysterious storage unit and landfill is the catalyst to examine six different murders in the area, each an emotional and layered experience combining poignant family interviews, illuminating real material and revealing testimony from the detectives who finally cracked these intricate cases. This bleak corridor has more lockups than anywhere else in the U.S., so how does someone get away with murder?

The Whole Truth with Sunny Hostin (wt), new series premieres Q4 2019

Senior Legal Correspondent for ABC News, The View co- host, former federal prosecutor, and victims' rights advocate Sunny Hostin brings her unique set of skills to Investigation Discovery in the new series The Whole Truth with Sunny Hostin (wt). Produced in partnership with ABC News' Lincoln Square Productions and First Watch Productions, the six-episode run follows Hostin as she travels across America to explore the stories behind some of the most controversial homicides the nation has ever seen. Combining her experience as a tenured journalist and her 12-year career as an undefeated federal prosecutor, Hostin steps into these stories, and into the world of those who were most affected, showing how achieving closure always begins with finding the truth. Growing up in the South Bronx, Sunny witnessed two jarring crimes against her own family members; these experiences were the catalysts that ignited her lifelong career pursuing justice. Hostin extends that quest into this series, where she guides audiences, step-by-step through how each case was solved on the street, and won in court, finally bringing justice to the victim's family.

The Interrogator, new series premieres Q4 2019

With 33 years on the force and 400 homicide cases under his belt, Detective Fil Waters is one of the most experienced homicide detectives in the country, holding an astonishing 90% confession rate. Now, Stephen David Entertainment, in partnership with Marabella Productions, brings The Interrogator to ID. This new series recounts some of the most hypnotic cases from Waters' case files at Houston Homicide, telling the emotionally compelling and dramatically complex story of a murder mystery. Armed with his charm, intellect, and down-home Texas style, Waters gets his prime suspect to reveal the truth, with many of the interrogations captured on archival recordings and revealing the moment the murderer confesses. These interrogations, often lasting hours, are strategized with expertise that only a shrewd and seasoned homicide detective can develop, ensuring that a murderer can't escape justice.

Twisted Love, new series premieres Q1 2020

From executive producer Khloé Kardashian and 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, the production team behind ID's hit program Twisted Sisters,Twisted Love explores what happens when love and affection spiral into a twisted web of extreme obsession and jealousy. Featuring poisoned passions, scandalous affairs, and real-life fatal attractions, each hour-long episode follows investigators as they dissect complicated relationships between spouses, friends and family members to answer the question: Who felt a love so strong it drove them to kill?

The Lost Boys of Bucks County, two-hour special premieres Q1 2020

In a gripping limited true-crime special produced by Story House Productions, The Lost Boys of Bucks County unravels the shocking serial murders that set ablaze a small community and rocked it to its core. Over the course of two days in July 2017, five young men go missing in an idyllic, sleepy suburb of Philadelphia. Blue blood born-and-bred Megan Freer is new to the force, but what she lacks in experience she makes up for in instinct and not only a connection to the area, but also to the families of some of the lost boys that further fuels her passion for justice. In the face of great evil, Freer is thrust into a dark and twisted path, forced to follow her intuition to put together the pieces hiding in plain sight that bring a brutal serial killer to justice.

OWN is the #1 destination for African American women and in 2018 boasted five of the top 20 original scripted series on ad-supported cable among Women 25-54, more than any other network. Upcoming programming includes:

David Makes Man

David Makes Man is a one-hour lyrical drama from Academy Award-winning creator Tarell Alvin McCraney ('Moonlight'), executive produced by Michael B. Jordan ('Black Panther') and Oprah Winfrey, that centers on a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. Set in South Florida, the drama, inspired by events in McCraney's own life, stars Akili McDowell ('The Astronaut Wives Club') who plays 'David,' the ferociously driven, passionate young teenager who toggles between two distinct personas that reflect his surroundings. David metabolizes the world like a chameleon, using his vivid and powerful imagination to escape the inherent trauma of poverty. The series also stars Phylicia Rashad ('Creed,' 'The Cosby Show') as David's teacher Dr. Woods-Trap. Summer premiere on OWN.

Queen Sugar

Queen Sugar, the critically acclaimed drama series from Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay ('A Wrinkle in Time,' '13th,' 'Selma'), executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, returns for its fourth season June 12. The contemporary drama returns as the Bordelons find themselves continuing their fight to save their family farm and preserve their father's legacy as they navigate their own personal journeys. The critically acclaimed series stars an ensemble cast including Rutina Wesley, Kofi Siriboe, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Bianca Lawson, Omar Dorsey, Tina Lifford and Nicholas L. Ashe. 90s R&B icon Tevin Campbell will make a special guest appearance this season.

Ambitions

Ambitions, from hit-making producer Will Packer ('Girl's Trip,' 'Night School') explores the sexy, deceitful machinations of love, power and politics in America's hottest urban mecca, Atlanta, Georgia. The series centers around the intense rivalry between formidable legal eagles Stephanie Lancaster (Robin Givens, 'Riverdale') and Amara Hughes (Essence Atkins, 'Marlon'), former best friends from college who find themselves adversaries in both their personal and professional lives. 'Ambitions' also stars Brian White ('Scandal'), Kendrick Cross ('Acrimony'), Brely Evans ('Being Mary Jane') and Erica Page ('Ozark'). The series premieres in June on OWN.

Greenleaf

Greenleaf, the popular megachurch drama from award-winning writer/producer Craig Wright ('Lost,' 'Six Feet Under') returns in August for its fourth season. The drama takes viewers into the unscrupulous world of the Greenleaf family and their sprawling Memphis megachurch, where scandalous secrets and lies are as numerous as the faithful. Born of the church, the Greenleaf family love and care for each other, but beneath the surface lies a den of iniquity - greed, adultery, sibling rivalry and conflicting values - that threatens to tear apart the very core of their faith that holds them together. Greenleaf stars Merle Dandridge as Grace Greenleaf; Keith David as Bishop James Greenleaf; Lynn Whitfield as Lady Mae Greenleaf. Kim Hawthorne, Lamman Rucker, Tye White and Deborah Joy Winans also star.

The Haves and the Have Nots

OWN's long running hit drama The Haves and the Have Notsfrom Tyler Perry returns for its sixth season on May 7. The series portrays the ongoing drama between the wealthy Cryer and Harrington families and the poor Young family. The most explosive season yet features scandal, destruction and life-threatening moments. The series stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renée Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Aaron O'Connell, Tyler Lepley, and Gavin Houston.

Iyanla: Fix My Life

In dramatic new episodes of OWN's hit Iyanla: Fix My Lifepremiering with all new episodes this June, life coach Iyanla Vanzant helps those who are struggling, guiding them toward a new way of living and encouraging them to do the work necessary for real change. Through emotional heart-to-heart conversations and often a dose of tough-love, Iyanla helps individuals confront unresolved issues that are causing turmoil. She coaches guests and gives them the tools to fix their own lives, seeking to break the negative patterns that are preventing true happiness.

Married Life

OWN's new unscripted series Married Life, (wt) premiering this June, follows interconnected, affluent African-American couples from one of the south's most cosmopolitan cities - Charlotte, North Carolina. Possessing both beauty and brains, these couples - who are local celebs within their various legal, tech, finance, beauty, and medical professions - navigate the ups and downs of keeping their marriages together and thriving amid the city's wild nightlife and upscale party scene.

Animal Planet brings to life the wonder and joy of animals by bringing them up close in every way. A sampling of fur-, feather-, and fin-filled new shows includes:

Jeremy Wade's Dark Waters, premieres April 2019

Biologist Jeremy Wade has spent the last 35 years solving mysteries that lurk in our planet's rivers, lakes and seas. In 2017, he hung up his rod after nine seasons on Animal Planet's #1 rated series, River Monsters, where he reeled in some of the rarest, most elusive and most dangerous creatures lurking beneath the water's surface. But the waters of the world run deep; they're dark and forever changing and many mysteries remain. Jeremy returns to Animal Planet in a captivating new series that brings him back to the water's edge to investigate reports of the unimaginable and unexplained in Jeremy Wade's Dark Waters, which will launch globally to Animal Planet's 360 million homes in 205 countries and territories.

Fish or Die, premieres April 2019

For some, fishing is a relaxing solitary experience, but in Fish or Die, extreme fishermen and best buddies Chris Owens, Brian Jill, Thad Robison, and Jay Johnson, it's a passion that drives them to explore some of the most remote and dangerous destinations on the planet in the hopes of finding fish where no one has ever fished before. From glacial streams in Greenland to raging rapids in Borneo, this team of adventurers travel the globe to chase rumors of giant fish in untouched waters. They are not survival experts, but these close friends are determined to work together and boldly follow their dreams to be the very first to fish some of the most uncharted waters left on Earth.

The Aquarium, premieres May 2019

Georgia Aquarium plays a crucial role in aquatic conservation throughout the world, opens its doors to allow Animal Planet's cameras unprecedented access to the inner-workings of the Western Hemisphere's largest aquarium. The Aquariumwill document incredible aquatic animals and the people dedicated to their ca given to thousands of aquatic animals, the bond between animals and the staff and the amazing stories about the animals who call the 10 million gallons of water at the aquarium home, including rescued Southern sea otters, endangered African penguins, rescued California sea lions and manta rays.

The Zoo: San Diego (wt), Q3 2019

The Zoo: San Diego (wt)provides Animal Planet's global audiences with a revealing, behind-the-scenes look at San Diego Zoo Global, whose mission is to save species worldwide while inspiring passion for animals and nature. Featuring two parks, the San Diego Zoo and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, as well as the San Diego Zoo Institute for Conservation Research, San Diego Zoo Global is home to more than 700 species and 6,500 animals, including pandas, giraffes, Galápagos tortoises, koalas, elephants, mountain lions, two baby cheetahs that are learning how to be ambassadors for their species and a flock of ostriches known as the 'Spice Girls.'

Untitled Coyote Peterson Project (wt), 2019

Animal Planet is exclusively working with Coyote Peterson on this all-new series featuring wild expeditions and rare up-close animal experiences. Passionate about wildlife education and host of the much-loved Brave Wilderness channel on YouTube (13M subscribers), Coyote brings the animal kingdom up close for Animal Planet audiences and the next wave of explorers in an entertaining way, while promoting compassion and welfare for the natural world. Coyote will travel to all new destinations and share his experiences with the most fascinating, bizarre, and iconic animals on earth.

Chasing Ocean Giants (wt)

Chasing Ocean Giants (wt) features Patrick Dykstra, Wall Street lawyer turned BAFTA award-winning ocean cinematographer and modern-day sea explorer who takes his camera places others don't dare to go. Patrick combines his unique skill set with his love of the marine world and cutting-edge ocean exploration technology - GPS, drones, underwater mapping technology, sonar and more - to seek new and unrecorded ocean phenomena to reveal the secrets of our ocean's giants. From blues whales off the coast of Sri Lanka, to the biggest population of Orcas in the world in the Norwegian fjords, Patrick's journey will lead Animal Planet's audiences through some of the most difficult and hostile places on Earth, both elemental and man-made. Oceanic storms, freezing waters and monster waves will hamper him at every turn, but he cannot be stopped. And when he gets to his location, the rewards are huge: breathtaking scenery and displays of animal behavior the world has never seen before.

Barn Sanctuary (wt)

Dan McKernan turned his back on city life, returning to rural Michigan to convert his family's generations-old farm into a recue for barnyard animals - with absolutely no experience. Barn Sanctuary (wt) features Dan and his family, reunited, and joining together around a common goal: to save farm animals from perilous situations and give them a place to live out their natural lives in safety and peace. Barn Sanctuary follows heartwarming rescue stories, unique medical cases, charismatic characters - both human and animal - while shining a light on modern day farm life, with a distinctive twist. Animal Planet viewers will be inspired and entertained by the animal stories, relish in the rescues and rehabilitations, and delight at the warmth, humor and hard work it takes for Dan and his family and friends to get it all done. Humor meets heart as Dan trades a good living for a great life.

Coming off its best-delivering quarter ever in both Primetime and Total Day for all Adult demos, MotorTrend will continue to delight auto enthusiasts with programming such as:

Top Gear

Top Gear is the world's biggest motoring entertainment show, for almost two decades, with an estimated audience of 350 million people. Since 2002, across more than 25 seasons, the series has thrilled viewers globally with its unique blend of entertainment, humor and car knowledge. The fast-paced and stunt-filled automotive show tests whether cars, both mundane and extraordinary, live up to their manufacturers' claims. The long-running series travels to locations around the world, performing extreme and often utterly pointless stunts and challenges to see what the featured cars can do. Celebrities including Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz and Will Smith have all appeared on the show, as a regular segment, where they set a lap time on the famous Top Geartrack in an ordinary, everyday car. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May hosted the show for more than a decade before giving way to a new crew in 2016, including actor Matt LeBlanc and automotive journalists Chris Harris and Rory Reid.

Bitchin' Rides

Some great artists work with oil on canvas, others with clay, but for Dave Kindig, iron and chrome are the tools of his creative self-expression, and he is an artist at the top of his craft. From his sprawling 27,000-square-foot custom fabrication shop, Kindig It Design, Dave and his team use cars as their canvases to create extraordinary works of art for serious car lovers nationwide. The network's second highest-rated series returns to give audiences another glimpse into the imaginative, creative genius of Kindig's self-made business.

Wheeler Dealers

This beloved, global hit series returns with all-new episodes as master mechanic Ant Anstead and automotive valuation expert Mike Brewer are back to work. Brewer uses his keen eye and deep car knowledge to hunt down a wide variety of gently used cars. After striking a deal he hands the keys over to Anstead who diagnoses problems, and conducts a fascinating, expert 'how to' session for viewers as he makes the car like new. When the repairs are complete, Mike and Ant road test the revamped ride before selling the vehicle to the next best owner who will appreciate it for all its worth.

Roadkill

Hold onto your lugnuts! Ride along with Hot Rod's David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan as they search for their next gearhead adventure. In Roadkill, Freiburger and Finnegan have created a cult hit taking on a wide variety of fun automotive projects including all types of gassers, 'barely-legal' street machines and high-strung performance vehicles.

Drift This

MotorTrend is making everything go sideways in this new series. Hosted by drifting pioneers Chris Forsberg and Ryan Tuerck, Drift This explores how to make improbable vehicles - from a UPS-style truck to a stretch limousine to bumper cars - drift. Using creative engineering, custom fabrication, and pure brute horsepower, Forsberg and Tuerck combine professional racing knowledge with creative insanity to make vehicles drift and, on occasion, blow up one or two in the process!

While 2018 was the most successful year in Travel Channel history with ratings up 15 percent over the prior year, the momentum continues, as the net just enjoyed its best quarter and best month ever. Travel adds to its roster of adventure programming with:

Code of the Wild, new series premieres Q3 2019

Some of history's greatest secrets are hidden in the world's most treacherous corners. Brothers Casey and Chris Keefer are two survivalists turned wilderness private eyes on a mission to solve mysteries in places inaccessible to all but a few. Using their unique blend of survival and tracking techniques, they will enter the heart of these dark recesses to pick up the trail that can finally put these long-lost mysteries to rest.

Relic Hunter (wt), new series premieres Q4 2019

This thrill-seeking series follows archeological expert and ever-curious adventurer Timothy Smith as he traverses the globe, hunting down rare artifacts of myth and legend and decoding the mysteries that have made them so sought after. The author of the best-selling book 'God Code,' Smith uses his world-renowned skills as a treasure hunter and code breaker of ancient texts to unlock the secrets behind relics that have captured our imaginations since earliest antiquity.

Shadows of History (wt) with Robert Englund, new series premieres Q4 2019

America's past teems with bizarre, mysterious stories that seem too incredible to be true - yet are documented in the archives of the nation's newspapers. With the help of historians and scholars, veteran character actor Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger of the 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' franchise) makes every one-hour episode an immersive experience designed to raise goose bumps and quicken pulses. And every story is all the more terrifying because it isn't the work of a science fiction writer, but a stranger-than-fiction true story reported in the American press.

Witches of Salem (wt), new series premieres Q4 2019

The real-life story of the Salem witch trials - which involved both actual witch hunts and fake news in large measure - has never been more relevant. Kicking off the network's annual Halloween-month programming event, 'Ghostober,' this this four-part docu-drama unravels the rapid descent of a town into madness, capturing the day-to-day hysteria that unfolded and put an affluent New England community under siege. It is a pre-internet sensation, during which daily events of 'satanic panic' overtake a village - from reports of possession by the devil, to mass arrests and sensational trials that culminate in public hangings in the town square.

Ripley's Believe It or Not!, new series premieres Summer 2019

Mind-boggling, awe-inspiring talents, bizarre objects, strange phenomena and unusual feats are explored in the reboot of the iconic series. Hosted by actor Bruce Campbell, the series is inspired by Robert Ripley's obsession with the awesome and strange and keen eye for what keeps viewers mesmerized. Seventy years after Ripley hosted the first eponymous series, we still can't resist his challenge to, 'Believe it, or not!'

Ghost Nation (wt), new series premieres Q4 2019

Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves and Dave Tango, the trio formerly of Ghost Hunters, return to television by popular demand for all-new explorations of the other side. But now, a whole nation of paranormal investigators is at their fingertips. The team will rally their troops and reconnoiter around the most intriguing cases that need the benefit of their expertise. Armed with state-of-the-art technology, Hawes, Gonsalves and Tango will attempt to uncover paranormal evidence like never before, while also debunking false claims. But on these bigger and bolder investigations, the team also will endeavor to track down the true source of these hauntings and restore peace and order among the living - and the dead.

Science Channel's first quarter tied as the network's highest-rated quarter of all time among all viewers in Prime and Total Day. The net will continue to produce fascinating, fresh content such as:

Uncharted (wt), premieres Q4

Ancient relics, mythical cities and buried treasure: all things that maps have been used to find, a tried-and-true method for locating lost objects. In a new Discovery and Science Channel series, urban explorer Justin Fornal will use detailed historical maps along with the latest in high-tech imaging to investigate mysteries that have remained elusive to others.

Apollo: The Forgotten Films (wt)

On July 20, 1969, the world watched Neil Armstrong's giant leap for mankind, but behind these iconic images is an unseen story. Now, 50 years later, Discovery and Science Channel will celebrate the Apollo 11 moon landing with a two-hour television event, Apollo: The Forgotten Films (wt), that will tell the complete story of this most audacious of missions, with footage not seen anywhere else. The archives reveal the incredible lengths an army of engineers, scientists and astronauts went to, to achieve America's greatest technological feat.

Legends of The Deep, premieres Sunday, June 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

The mysteries that lurk beneath the surface of our planet's vast bodies of water rival those that are in outer space. Now in a new four-part Science Channel series, the sister and brother team of Céline and Fabien Cousteau carry on their family legacy as they set out to uncover tales from the sea that remain shrouded in mystery and secrecy.

Cooking Channel had its highest-rated quarter in network history during first quarter, and will serve up a big helping of fan-favorite programming in 2019, including:

The Best Thing I Ever Ate, premieres Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

Ever wonder what the biggest food stars and chefs eat in their free time - when they're paying? Find out on The Best Thing I Ever Ate! It's the ultimate guide to the country's most amazing meals, eats and treats as told by the pros who spend their lives obsessing over food!

Food Truck Nation, new season premieres July

Chef and food truck aficionado Brad Miller travels across the country to find the latest and greatest bites on wheels. He highlights the innovative chefs who push the boundaries of food and their customers' curious palates.

Man v. Food, new season premieres Q3

Armed with a serious love of food and years of experience in the restaurant business, Casey Webb travels the country in search of America's most delicious dishes and ultimate eating challenges. Whether it is a hulking four-pound Reuben sandwich in Milwaukee or a monstrous gallon-sized ice cream sundae in New Orleans, Casey steps up to the table with gusto.

