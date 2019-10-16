Discovery : WEEKLY CHALLENGE WINNER OF HGTV'S ‘ROCK THE BLOCK' TO SCORE A SHOWCASE EPISODE OF HER OWN SERIES ON MONDAY NIGHTS AT 10 PM ET/PT

New York [Oct. 16, 2019] HGTV has raised the stakes for its female-led, super-charged home reno competition series Rock the Block, premieringMonday, Oct. 21, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The grand prize winner of the competition still gets bragging rights and a street named after her, but now each weekly challenge winner will scorea showcase episode of her own HGTV series immediately following the one hour airing of Rock the Block. Home renovation/design experts Leanne Ford (Restored by the Fords), Mina Starsiak Hawk (Good Bones), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) will go head-to-head in an explosive showdown to max-out four identical properties and add the most property value to each home. With just four weeks and an individual budget of $175,000, the competitors must renovate and design such spaces as a master suite, kitchen, great room and outdoor living space.

'Rock the Block is an 'on-the-edge-of-your-seat' competition event,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'Each week is full of surprises as these renovation and design powerhouse women battle it out to see who will ultimately get the crown.'

At the end of each weekly Rock the Block challenge, a special guest star from HGTV will judge the rooms and crown the winner. Tarek El Moussa (Flip or Flop) will judge the reveals of the master suites, Mike Holmes (Holmes & Holmes) will review the kitchens, and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (100 Day Dream Home w.t.) will evaluate the great rooms and outdoor living spaces. In addition, Nicole Curtis (Rehab Addict) and Tiffany Brooks (HGTV Smart Home 2019) will make special guest appearances during the series. Once the homes are completely overhauled, Rock the Block host Drew Scott, star of Property Brothers: Forever Home and real estate expert, will do a full top-to-bottom inspection of the newly renovated homes. He will determine which designer added the most overall value to her home to become the ultimate winner of the competition.

On digital platforms, fans will get a weekly teaser video of each Rock the Block episode on HGTV GO starting on Monday, Oct. 14. Full Rock the Block episodes will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the on-air premiere beginning Oct. 21. In addition, fans can access even more fun content on HGTV.com/RocktheBlock, including before and after photos and videos, as well as find loads of behind-the-scenes extras. Viewers also can interact via social media using #RocktheBlockand can follow the @HGTVstars' reno journeys on Instagram at @leannefordcreative, @mina_starsiak_hawk, @jasminerothofficialand @thealisonvictoria.

