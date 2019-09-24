Log in
Discovery : WORKING MOTHER NAMES DISCOVERY ONE OF THE 2019 100 BEST COMPANIES

09/24/2019 | 12:57pm EDT

2019 marks 20th year Discovery is recognized on the list

NEW YORK, NY (September 24, 2019) - Discovery was among the 100 companies that earned a spot on the Working Mother annual list of the 2019 100 Best Companies today, representing more than 2 million employees in the U.S., this year's winners are focusing on inclusive benefits for families, including gender-neutral parental leave, gradual phase-back after leave, and accessible, affordable childcare. For the 20th consecutive year, Discovery was among the 100 companies that earned a spot on the list.

'Our 100 Best Companies are the standard of excellence and continue to pave the way with the work they are doing on behalf of working parents and caregivers in the U.S.,' says Subha Barry, president of Working Mother Media. 'We celebrate their efforts and applaud them for addressing the needs of this important and ever-growing sector of talent.'

Key findings from the 2019 100 Best Companies Data Snapshot:

  • The average number of fully paid weeks of maternity leave by the 100 Best Companies is 11 weeks, compared with an average of four weeks nationally (according to the Society for Human Resource Management).
  • Companies are continuing to move toward gender-neutral parental leave: 57 percent of Working Mother 100 Best Companies offer the same number of weeks for moms' and dads' leave.
  • 31 percent of the 100 Best Companies' women employees participate in a leadership-development program; 33 percent of their women employees participate in one-on-one formal mentoring.
  • 98 percent of the 100 Best Companies offer flextime, with 79 percent of employees using it; 99 percent offer telecommuting, with 54 percent of women employees taking advantage of it.
  • 75 percent of the 100 Best Companies offer sick-child care, and 94 percent have backup/emergency childcare.

'Studies have proven what we've known for a long time: employees who are supported at home are also happier and more productive in the workplace. Earning a spot on Working Mother's 100 Best Companies list for the 20th year is a proud moment for Discovery and something we hope will attract and retain great talent for many years to come,' said Adria Alpert Romm, Discovery's Chief People & Culture Officer.

ABOUT THE METHODOLOGY

The 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility policies and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. All applicants receive feedback showing how they compare with other applicants; however, the names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2018 data.

ABOUT WORKING MOTHER MEDIA

Working Mother Media (WMM), a division of Bonnier Corp., publishes Working Mother magazine and its companion website, workingmother.com.The Working Mother Research Institute, theNational Association for Female Executives,Diversity Best Practices and Culture@Work are also units within WMM. WMM's mission is to serve as a champion of culture change, and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Follow us onFacebook, Twitter,LinkedIn andPinterest.

ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK) is a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. Available in 220 countries and territories and nearly 50 languages, Discovery is a platform innovator, reaching viewers on all screens, including TV Everywhere products such as the GO portfolio of apps; direct-to-consumer streaming services such as Eurosport Player and MotorTrend OnDemand; digital-first and social content from Group Nine Media; a landmark natural history and factual content partnership with the BBC; and a strategic alliance with PGA TOUR to create the international home of golf. Discovery's portfolio of premium brands includes Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, and Science Channel, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in the U.S., Discovery Kids in Latin America, and Eurosport, the leading provider of locally relevant, premium sports and Home of the Olympic Games across Europe. For more information, please visit https://corporate.discovery.com/ and follow @DiscoveryIncTV across social platforms.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 16:56:01 UTC
