Discovery : “DAVID MAKES MAN” FROM OSCAR WINNER TARELL ALVIN MCCRANEY WORLD PREMIERES AS OFFICIAL EPISODIC SELECTION AT 2019 SXSW FILM FESTIVAL

Los Angeles - OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the world premiere of its highly anticipated new drama series, 'David Makes Man,' from Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney ('Moonlight') and Warner Horizon Scripted Television at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival as an Official Episodic Selection, with the screening and panel Q&A taking place on Sunday, March 10 at 5:30pm CT. McCraney serves as executive producer of the series alongside Dee Harris-Lawrence ('Shots Fired,' 'Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.') who serves as showrunner. Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy ('Revenge,') under their Page Fright production banner, Michael B. Jordan ('Creed') via his Outlier Society Productions and Oprah Winfrey are also executive producers.

'David Makes Man' centers on a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. He must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out. Set in South Florida, the series is inspired by events in McCraney's own life and explores childhood trauma and the power of imagination to survive. The series stars Akili McDowell ('The Astronaut Wives Club') who plays 'David,' Alana Arenas ('Hall of Passes') who plays David's mother 'Gloria,' Isaiah Johnson ('Hamilton') who plays 'Sky,' Travis Coles ('Liza On Demand') as 'Miss Elijah,' Phylicia Rashad ('Creed,' 'The Cosby Show') as 'Dr. Woods-Trap,' Nathaniel McIntyre ('Celebrity Ghost Stories) as 'Seren,' Cayden Williams ('Girl's Trip') who plays 'Jonathan 'JG' Greg,' Ade Chike Torbert ('East Los High,' 'So You Think You Can Dance') who plays 'Raynan,' and Jordan Bolger ('Peaky Blinders') who plays 'Shinobi.'

Premiere Information:

'David Makes Man'

Sunday, March 10th

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Alamo Lamar D

World premiere screening of the first episode, followed by a Q&A moderated by Deadline's Dino-Ray-Ramos with series creator/executive producer Tarell Alvin McCraney ('Moonlight'), showrunner/executive producer Dee Harris-Lawrence ('Shots Fired,' 'Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.'), director Michael Francis Williams and actors Akili McDowell, Phylicia Rashad, Alana Arenas, and Travis Coles.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today's most innovative storytellers. OWN's original scripted series include popular dramas 'Queen Sugar,' 'Greenleaf,' 'The Haves and Have Nots, 'If Loving You is Wrong' and upcoming drama series 'David Makes Man' from Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and family saga 'Ambitions' from box office hit-maker Will Packer. OWN's Saturday night unscripted programming lineup includes 'Iyanla: Fix My Life,' 'Ready to Love,' 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville,' 'Black Love' and 'The Book of John Gray.' OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime, anywhere on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs. For more information, please visit www.oprah.com/own and https://press.discovery.com/us/own/.

