Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discovery : “DAVID MAKES MAN” FROM OSCAR WINNER TARELL ALVIN MCCRANEY WORLD PREMIERES AS OFFICIAL EPISODIC SELECTION AT 2019 SXSW FILM FESTIVAL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 02:27pm EST

Los Angeles - OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced today the world premiere of its highly anticipated new drama series, 'David Makes Man,' from Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney ('Moonlight') and Warner Horizon Scripted Television at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival as an Official Episodic Selection, with the screening and panel Q&A taking place on Sunday, March 10 at 5:30pm CT. McCraney serves as executive producer of the series alongside Dee Harris-Lawrence ('Shots Fired,' 'Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.') who serves as showrunner. Mike Kelley and Melissa Loy ('Revenge,') under their Page Fright production banner, Michael B. Jordan ('Creed') via his Outlier Society Productions and Oprah Winfrey are also executive producers.

'David Makes Man' centers on a 14-year-old prodigy from the projects who is haunted by the death of his closest friend and relied on by his hardworking mother to find a way out of poverty. He must choose between the streets that raised him or the higher education that may offer him a way out. Set in South Florida, the series is inspired by events in McCraney's own life and explores childhood trauma and the power of imagination to survive. The series stars Akili McDowell ('The Astronaut Wives Club') who plays 'David,' Alana Arenas ('Hall of Passes') who plays David's mother 'Gloria,' Isaiah Johnson ('Hamilton') who plays 'Sky,' Travis Coles ('Liza On Demand') as 'Miss Elijah,' Phylicia Rashad ('Creed,' 'The Cosby Show') as 'Dr. Woods-Trap,' Nathaniel McIntyre ('Celebrity Ghost Stories) as 'Seren,' Cayden Williams ('Girl's Trip') who plays 'Jonathan 'JG' Greg,' Ade Chike Torbert ('East Los High,' 'So You Think You Can Dance') who plays 'Raynan,' and Jordan Bolger ('Peaky Blinders') who plays 'Shinobi.'

Premiere Information:

'David Makes Man'

Sunday, March 10th

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Alamo Lamar D

World premiere screening of the first episode, followed by a Q&A moderated by Deadline's Dino-Ray-Ramos with series creator/executive producer Tarell Alvin McCraney ('Moonlight'), showrunner/executive producer Dee Harris-Lawrence ('Shots Fired,' 'Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.'), director Michael Francis Williams and actors Akili McDowell, Phylicia Rashad, Alana Arenas, and Travis Coles.

About OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey's heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination for premium scripted and unscripted programming from today's most innovative storytellers. OWN's original scripted series include popular dramas 'Queen Sugar,' 'Greenleaf,' 'The Haves and Have Nots, 'If Loving You is Wrong' and upcoming drama series 'David Makes Man' from Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and family saga 'Ambitions' from box office hit-maker Will Packer. OWN's Saturday night unscripted programming lineup includes 'Iyanla: Fix My Life,' 'Ready to Love,' 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville,' 'Black Love' and 'The Book of John Gray.' OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Discovery, Inc. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime, anywhere on WatchOWN.tv or across mobile devices and connected TVs. For more information, please visit www.oprah.com/own and https://press.discovery.com/us/own/.

# # #

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 19:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
02:27pDISCOVERY : “DAVID MAKES MAN” FROM OSCAR WINNER TARELL ALVIN MCCRANE..
PU
01:51pCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Advance Publications Nearing Deal to Buy Plagiarism-Sca..
DJ
11:42aSCIENCE CHANNEL GOES INSIDE THE MIND : Unlocking the universe
PU
11:01aCHARTER COMMUNICATIONS : Advance Publications Nearing Deal to Buy Plagiarism-Sca..
DJ
03/05DISCOVERY : Bobby flay and daughter sophie hit the streets for their culinary fa..
PU
03/04DISCOVERY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/04Test Your Smarts on...Market Indexes -- WSJ
DJ
03/01DISCOVERY : JOSH GATES RETURNS TO TRAVEL CHANNEL TO SHOWCASE THE MOST STORIED PL..
PU
03/01DISCOVERY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
03/01SCIENCE CHANNEL GOES INSIDE THE MIND : Unlocking the universe
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 167 M
EBIT 2019 3 232 M
Net income 2019 1 601 M
Debt 2019 13 701 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,74
P/E ratio 2020 10,19
EV / Sales 2019 2,53x
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Capitalization 14 594 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,7 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC17.18%14 594
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES1.68%6 590
HUYA INC - ADR93.54%6 101
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC30.33%4 689
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC10.22%4 148
AMC NETWORKS INC14.47%3 533
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.