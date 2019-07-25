Discovery : “TRUTH ABOUT MURDER WITH SUNNY HOSTIN” PREMIERES ON INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY THIS OCTOBER

- ABC News' Sunny Hostin to host and executive produce new series investigating the nation's most gripping homicides -

(Silver Spring, Md.) - The View cohost and Emmy-winning Senior Legal Correspondent for ABC News, Sunny Hostin, is joining America's #1 true crime network, Investigation Discovery, with the premiere of a new series this fall, TRUTH ABOUT MURDER WITH SUNNY HOSTIN. Throughout her career, Hostin has dedicated herself to sharing people's stories on television, but this time is different. During this six-episode series, Hostin travels to the sites of America's most perplexing cases, interviewing detectives, prosecutors, coroners, and speaking with victims' families to piece together the emotions, evidence and, ultimately, truth of the case. As a former undefeated federal prosecutor, and current victims' rights advocate, she uses her expertise to connect with investigators and law enforcement and get to the heart of what exactly happened. With each case, Hostin proves that justice is only really achieved when you uncover the truth. TRUTH ABOUT MURDER WITH SUNNY HOSTIN will premiere on Tuesday, October 22nd at 10pm ET on Investigation Discovery.

'Every day I have the privilege of connecting with people from across the country, listening to their stories of triumph and tragedy,' said Sunny Hostin. 'In this series, Investigation Discovery has given me a tremendous opportunity to tell the real story of these crimes that have affected the communities that we live in and talk to those most impacted by these cases. I know TRUTH ABOUT MURDER will heal the wounds of those who remain and provide a voice to those who can no longer speak for themselves.'

'Sunny Hostin is a natural fit and a great addition to our ID family' said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Destination America and American Heroes Channel. 'Her resume speaks for itself: an undefeated prosecutor and a victim's right advocate, she provides a unique perspective like no one else on television, today. Sunny's own personal experience in the face of tragedy has provided her with extraordinary empathy which, in combination with her expertise and experience, enables her to shine a klieg light on the justice system, giving voice to the now voiceless.'

Growing up in the South Bronx, Sunny witnessed an unspeakable crime against her own family. This incident motivated her to pursue a career in justice and advocate for those in need. Throughout her career she has been a vigorous advocate for women and children who have been victims of domestic violence. This docuseries is an extension of Hostin's drive, and passion for what is right, as she guides audiences step-by-step through how each case was solved and how justice was served. Each hour-long episode will take her around the United States as she gets to the heart of each story, first and foremost by visiting the victim's family. Hostin then embeds herself in every step of the justice process, examining the evidence with the law enforcement and forensic experts who were first assigned to the case, providing a fresh perspective. Then Hostin connects with the prosecutors and defense attorneys, in order to learn how they guided the case to its final verdict. Viewers get to travel along as she moves through the crime scene, gathers evidence, and finally to the trial, providing valuable closure for those left behind.

From a small town in Michigan to going deep in the Bayou, Hostin travels the country on a quest to re-examine homicides that have rocked communities and wounded loved ones. She delves into a case from Santa Ana, CA, where a husband returned home to find his newly pregnant wife murdered with no clues in sight. Later she goes to Portland, TX, where two best friends disappeared, victims of a kidnapping by a perpetrator with a motive no one could ever anticipate. Hostin also ventures to the small town of Galien Township, MI, speaking with residents who were thrown into turmoil when a young mother was found murdered in her own home. And in Powder Springs, GA, Hostin works to unravel the web of inconsistencies and lies that led to a woman being shot execution-style in her kitchen. With a deep understanding of the multi-tiered effort involved in bringing a perpetrator to court and finding much-needed closure for a family, Hostin empathizes with the victims' loved ones, all while highlighting the hardworking law enforcement, detectives and attorneys who helped bring the culprits to justice.

TRUTH ABOUT MURDER is executive produced by Sunny Hostin, Hilary Estey McLoughlin and Terence Noonan for Lincoln Square Productions and Mike Sheridan and Joe Venafro for First Watch Productions. For Investigation Discovery, Liz Massie is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Winona Meringolo is senior vice president of development, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Destination America, and American Heroes Channel.

ABOUT SUNNY HOSTIN

Sunny Hostin is the Emmy-nominated co-host The View and the Emmy-winning Senior Legal Correspondent for ABC News. From 2007 to 2016, Sunny was a host and legal analyst at CNN. Prior to working at CNN, Sunny filled in as co-anchor for ABC News' 'World News Now' and 'America This Morning.'

A gifted storyteller, Sunny has an impressive depth of knowledge about the criminal justice system. She has brought clarity and context to some of the biggest stories of the past decade, including the Bernie Madoff scandal, the George Zimmerman trial, the unrest in Ferguson and Baltimore, the AME church shooting in Charleston and the Bill Cosby rape allegations. She has won two Emmys for her work as a correspondent for ABC's Good Morning America and as a Correspondent for the ABC News Special, The President and the People.

Sunny was born in the South Bronx and became the first lawyer in her family. She began her career as an appellate law clerk after graduating from Notre Dame Law School and went on to become a trial attorney for the Justice Department and a federal prosecutor. During her time as Assistant U.S. Attorney, Sunny was awarded the Special Achievement Award by Attorney General Janet Reno for her prosecution of child sexual predators.

ABOUT LINCOLN SQUARE PRODUCTIONS

ABC News' Lincoln Square Productions produces original content for broadcast, cable and digital distribution specializing in compelling ways to tell fact-based stories, including ABC's thought-provoking docu-series 'The Last Defense' from Viola Davis, John Ridley's critically-acclaimed documentary on the LA Riots 'Let It Fall,' the 'Madoff' miniseries starring Richard Dreyfuss and popular series 'What Would You Do?,' as well as documentary programming for a wide array of partners, including PBS, Discovery Communications and A & E Networks. Lincoln Square Productions is wholly-owned by the American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. and is a part of ABC News' Long Form programming unit, which includes '20/20,' 'Truth and Lies' and 'Nightline.' The headquarters are located in New York City's Lincoln Square neighborhood.

ABOUT FIRST WATCH PRODUCTIONS

First Watch Productions, founded by veteran showrunners Joe Venafro and Mike Sheridan, is dedicated to developing and producing premium storytelling for all media platforms. Their most recent creation, the highly-rated cinematic summer thriller Dark Waters: Murder in the Deep returns for its second season on Investigation Discovery in July 2019.

ABOUT INVESTIGATION DISCOVERY

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 85 million U.S. households. From harrowing crimes to in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries, ID features real people telling their real stories and challenges our understanding of culture, society and the human condition. The #1 network for women in all of cable, ID's programming also is available anytime and anywhere through the network's TV Everywhere offering, IDGo. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network's true crime blog, CrimeFeed. Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment.

###