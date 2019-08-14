Discovery : ‘FLIP OR FLOP' CONTINUES TO DELIVER STRONG LIVE PLUS THREE-DAY DAY RATINGS FOR HGTV

New York [Aug. 14, 2019] HGTV's hit series Flip or Flop, starring divorced couple Christina Anstead and Tarek El Moussa, delivered another strong ratings performance during its second outing on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The episode delivered a 1.03 live plus three-day rating among P25-54-a 49% increase in the demo for the 9-9:30 p.m. timeslot over the prior six weeks. Attracting more than 3.5 million total viewers, the episode also garnered a 1.37 live plus three-day rating among W25-54, a 54% increase in the demo for the timeslot over the prior six weeks. It ranked as the #2 cable program in the timeslot among both P25-54 and W25-54 as well as among upscale P25-54 and upscale W25-54. In addition, Flip or Flop continued to draw a solid millennial audience, ranking as the #3 cable program in the timeslot among P25-34.

Flip or Flop follows real estate and house flipping experts-and now ex-spouses-Christina and Tarek as they buy dilapidated houses in Southern California, transform them into beautifully renovated homes and flip them for profit. The fresh episodes tackle more than just house flipping, as the duo also must maneuver through their new relationship status as exes who have remained business partners.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###