Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Discovery : ‘FLIP OR FLOP' STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA GETS DEAL FOR HIS OWN HGTV SERIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 01:10pm EDT

New York [July 23, 2019]Real estate and house-flipping expert Tarek El Moussa, best known from HGTV's hit series Flip or Flop, will star in a new original series for the network, Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa. The 14-episode series will feature Tarek as he mentors real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip. With hundreds of profitable sales under his belt, Tarek is ready to lend his invaluable expertise to those who want to win big in the competitive real estate game. Flipping 101 w/ Tarek El Moussa is slated to premiere in early 2020.

'My passion for real estate has led me to flip hundreds of homes over the years and I've been incredibly lucky as an entrepreneur to build a successful business,' said Tarek. 'Now I get to help first-time flippers learn the ropes, find the best property deals and show them how to make the most profit on their investment.'

'Flip or Flop fans have followed Tarek's personal and professional journey for years and now HGTV will show off his expertise and personality in a whole new light,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'People daydream about what it would be like to renovate an investment property and make a profit. Tarek is a skilled and seasoned expert who can help newcomers navigate the pitfalls of house flipping.'

Tarek also returns for a new season of Flip or Flop-alongside his ex-wife and business partner Christina Anstead-on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. Also premiering on Aug. 1 is Tarek's Flip Side, a new digital series available on the HGTV app, HGTV.com, on-demand across all platforms, HGTV Facebookand HGTV's YouTube channel. The series offers fans a glimpse of Tarek's personal life as he works hard, plays hard and then slows down to enjoy quality time with his kids and family.

ABOUT HGTV
HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 9.7 million people each month; a social footprint of 16.8 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterestand Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 17:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
01:10pDISCOVERY : ‘FLIP OR FLOP' STAR TAREK EL MOUSSA GETS DEAL FOR HIS OWN HGTV..
PU
04:50aDISCOVERY : FOREVER HOME' DELIVERS STRONG RATINGS PERFORMANCE ON HGTV - Discover..
AQ
07/22A TRUTH THAT IS OUT OF THIS WORLD : ALL NEW DISCOVERY CHANNEL SERIES ‘CONT..
PU
07/22DISCOVERY : ‘GHOST ADVENTURES' ANCHORS TRAVEL CHANNEL'S ANNUAL ‘GHOS..
PU
07/22DISCOVERY : More discovery nets join hgtv brady bunch-house mania with special t..
PU
07/19DISCOVERY : THE WILDERNESS PUSHES THE BROWN FAMILY TO NEW LIMITS IN ALL-NEW SEAS..
AQ
07/18DISCOVERY : THE WILDERNESS PUSHES THE BROWN FAMILY TO NEW LIMITS IN ALL-NEW SEAS..
PU
07/18DISCOVERY : The open championship joins golftv offering across southeast asia, h..
PU
07/18DISCOVERY : Dazn partners with discovery in four markets to expand distribution ..
PU
07/17DISCOVERY : KAREN BRONZO TAPPED TO LEAD HGTV MARKETING - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 176 M
EBIT 2019 3 211 M
Net income 2019 2 177 M
Debt 2019 14 128 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,17x
EV / Sales2020 2,89x
Capitalization 21 261 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 34,84  $
Last Close Price 30,98  $
Spread / Highest target 42,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC25.22%21 261
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-25.92%5 075
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC31.04%4 750
HUYA INC - ADR38.44%4 672
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC2.70%3 852
TEGNA INC40.85%3 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group