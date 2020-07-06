Discovery : ‘RENOVATION ISLAND' CONTINUES TO DELIVER STANDOUT RATINGS FOR HGTV ON SUNDAY NIGHT

Log in
07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

HGTV series Renovation Island, which stars home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler who overhaul an entire resort in The Bahamas, delivered a season high .89 live plus three-day rating among P25-54 on Sunday, June 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The rating was a 92 percent increase over year-ago levels and a 44 percent lift over the prior six weeks in the Sunday 8-9 p.m. timeslot. Since it premiered on June 7, Renovation Island has helped HGTV deliver a 30 percent L3 ratings increase among P25-54 in Sunday prime over the prior six weeks.

'The early, breakout success of Renovation Island is inspiring because we've been able to take the audience along on a fun, dramatic family adventure, while giving them a fresh take on the highs and lows of home renovation,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'HGTV exists to celebrate home and families, so it's exciting to innovate within our brand lens and tell new kinds of stories about home in the most authentic, uplifting and entertaining way possible.'

The June 28 episode also delivered a season high rating among W25-54 and M25-54-garnering a respective 1.03 and .75 L3 rating. The W25-54 L3 rating was a 70 percent increase over year-ago levels and a 45 percent lift over the previous six weeks, while the M25-54 L3 rating was a 136 percent increase over a year-ago and a 43 percent lift over the prior six weeks. The episode also performed well in other demos, delivering a 1.10 L3 rating among upscale P25-54, a 1.23 L3 rating among upscale W25-54, a 1.05 L3 rating among P2+ and a 2.00 L3 rating among households. Since the series premiere, Renovation Island has attracted more than 8.8 million total viewers and has ranked as the #3 cable program among upscale P25-54, upscale W25-54 and upscale M25-54 and a top 5 cable program among P25-54, W25-54 and M25-54 in the Sunday 8-9 p.m. timeslot.

Renovation Islandalso has performed well on HGTV's digital platforms. Since June 7, the series premiere is the most-watched episode on HGTV GO and the series is the #4 most-watched show on the platform. Social content promoting the series has generated more than 1.2 million views across HGTV's Facebook, Instagramand Twitteraccounts.

ABOUT RENOVATION ISLAND
Like a modern-day tribute to Swiss Family Robinson, home renovation experts Bryan and Sarah Baeumler pack up their family and move to a tropical island with the dream to renovate an entire resort in the HGTV series Renovation Island.The series follows the Baeumlers as they set off on their epic adventure to restore a massive, rundown beachfront resort in The Bahamas. Bryan, a licensed contractor, and Sarah, with her keen sense of design aesthetics, transform the abandoned 10-acre property into a world-class island oasis complete with 18 luxurious hotel rooms, 22 ocean front villas and a host of breezy resort amenities.

ABOUT HGTV
HGTV delivers families with relatable stories, superstar real estate and renovation experts and amazing home transformations that inspire a passionate audience. For anyone seeking entertaining and aspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV is the place to be. HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 86 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.2 million people each month; a social footprint of 21.2 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterestand Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and the forthcoming multi-platform JV with Chip and Joanna Gaines, Magnolia, as well as OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:05 UTC
