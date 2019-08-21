Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC

(DISCA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HGTV ANNOUNCES FIRST SPECIAL GUEST APPEARANCES FOR ITS REBOOT OF ‘EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 11:43am EDT

New York [Aug. 21, 2019] In its epic reboot of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, HGTV has brought in some of the biggest names in home renovation to help execute extraordinary, life-changing home transformations for families. The series, hosted by award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, will feature special guest stars in every episode, including Tarek El Moussa (Flip or Flop), Jasmine Roth (Hidden Potential) and Tamara Day (Bargain Mansions). And now, Ty Pennington, a highly skilled carpenter, craftsman and designer who starred in the original series, is back to do what he loves to do best-be a hands-on renovator who actively participates in the builds. He and the other special guests will work alongside volunteers and other experts, including the show's regularly appearing designers Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe, to customize a home that meets the needs of each family. More guest experts will be announced throughout production.

The HGTV spin on Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is scheduled to air in early 2020. The series will showcase great stories, inspired volunteers and mind-blowing home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The whole-home overhauls will include interior, exterior and landscaping-all completed within seven days while the family is sent away for the week.

'Being a part of the 'Extreme Makeover' family has already proven to be one of the most profound experiences of my life,' said Jesse. 'This is more than a great job. It's a reminder that there is a lot of good in this world and that the power of generosity and compassion is unstoppable when we come together.'

'Everyone is so inspired by the families' stories that they tell us they can't stay away,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'They're touched by the spirit behind the massive volunteer effort and want to bring their own expertise to each makeover. They understand the impact that an HGTV home renovation can have on lives and are ready to put their skills to work.'

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition originally aired on ABC for nine successful seasons from 2003-2012. At its peak during the 2004/05 season, the series averaged nearly 16 million viewers on Sunday nights. The HGTV episodes will be available on demand across all platforms and on HGTV GO.

'I'm honored to roll up my sleeves and relive the magic of the most positive, life-changing show I've ever been a part of,' said Ty. 'I'm passionate about design and making positive change in people's lives. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition shows you what amazing things can happen when people work together. Let's Do It!'

The new episodes will be produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson serving as executive producers. The company also produced the original version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for ABC.

Fans can follow HGTV on Facebook and Twitter and follow Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. Online users can join the conversation using #HGTVEXTREME.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 15:42:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
11:43aHGTV ANNOUNCES FIRST SPECIAL GUEST A : Home edition'
PU
05:10aDESIGNER GRACE MITCHELL RETURNS FOR : 30 PM ET/PT - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
04:49aDISCOVERY : TIGER WOODS PRESENTED BY EPLUS GOES LIVE ON GOLFTV - Discovery, Inc.
AQ
08/20DESIGNER GRACE MITCHELL RETURNS FOR : 30 pm et/pt
PU
08/20MY GAME : Tiger woods presented by eplus goes live on golftv
PU
08/20DISCOVERY : OCTOBER IS ONE HELL OF A MONTH – TRAVEL CHANNEL REVEALS FULL L..
PU
08/20Deal Lifts Viacom Chief's Pay 55% -- WSJ
DJ
08/15DISCOVERY : THE BOYS ARE BACK! PARANORMAL PIONEERS JASON HAWES, STEVE GONSALVES ..
AQ
08/15DISCOVERY : 'FLIP OR FLOP' CONTINUES TO DELIVER STRONG LIVE PLUS THREE-DAY DAY R..
AQ
08/14DISCOVERY : THE BOYS ARE BACK! PARANORMAL PIONEERS JASON HAWES, STEVE GONSALVES ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 177 M
EBIT 2019 3 324 M
Net income 2019 2 169 M
Debt 2019 14 222 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 9,32x
P/E ratio 2020 10,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,99x
EV / Sales2020 2,73x
Capitalization 19 192 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,70  $
Last Close Price 28,21  $
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC14.03%19 192
FOX CORP0.00%20 785
HUYA INC - ADR50.52%5 083
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-26.36%4 710
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC19.72%4 341
TEGNA INC42.87%3 365
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group