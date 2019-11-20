Log in
HGTV OFFERS FIRST LOOK AT BLOCKBUSTER REBOOT OF ‘EXTREME MAKEOVER: HOME EDITION' AND ANNOUNCES SERIES PREMIERE DATE OF SUNDAY, FEB 16, AT 9 P.M. ET/PT

11/20/2019 | 12:15pm EST

New York [Nov. 20, 2019] Extreme Makeover: Home Edition-the world's biggest, most transformative, inspirational and aspirational home show ever-is coming back to television with 10 new episodes on HGTV. And, to give fans an early look at the highly anticipated reboot, HGTV has released a nearly three-minute sneak peek video on HGTV.com, HGTV Instagramand HGTV Facebook. In 2020, viewers will witness the full power of massive, community-led home transformations each week, beginning with the premiere episode of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on Sunday, Feb. 16, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

New host Jesse Tyler Ferguson and special guests, including Anthony Anderson, Derek Hough, Ty Pennington,LeAnn Rimes, OWN's Laila Ali, Food Network's Tyler Florence and HGTV stars David Bromstad, Tamara Day, Tarek El Moussa and Jasmine Roth, are all featured in Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. In each episode, a deserving family gets the renovation help they need to change their lives. Working alongside Jesse, neighbors, local building experts and celebrity guests, the show's regularly appearing designers-Breegan Jane, Carrie Locklyn and Darren Keefe-create customized homes that perfectly accommodate the needs of each inspiring family.

'Today's short teaser video is just a taste of what everyone can expect from Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,' said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. 'We reimagined television's most iconic home renovation show. We cast Jesse as host, reviewed hundreds of deeply emotional family stories, added more special guests who have a passion to help others, and executed truly unbelievable, life-changing, whole-home renovations. With help from more than 10,000 volunteers-families, friends and neighbors-sharing more than 560,000 hours of their own time, we improved the lives of 10 special families and created another can't miss television series on HGTV.'

HGTV's spin on the iconic home renovation series Extreme Makeover: Home Editionwill showcase great stories, inspired volunteers and gorgeous home renovations for families who give back to their communities. The whole-home overhauls will include interior, exterior and landscaping-all completed in record time while the family is sent away.

The new episodes will be produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Michael Heyerman, Brady Connell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson serving as executive producers. The company also produced the original version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition for ABC.

Fans can follow HGTV on Facebook and Twitter and follow Extreme Makeover: Home Edition on Facebookand Twitterfor the latest news and updates. Online users can join the conversation using #HGTVEXTREME.

ABOUT HGTV

HGTV delivers the superstar experts, fascinating families, compelling renovations and stunning transformations that make all things home fun. America's favorite way to get entertaining, relatable and inspirational home and lifestyle content, HGTV offers: a top 10 cable network that is distributed to more than 88 million U.S. households; a website, HGTV.com, that attracts an average of 10.8 million people each month; a social footprint of 20.6 million; HGTV Magazine, a monthly publication that reaches more than one million readers and exclusive collections of home-oriented products through the HGTV HOME™ consumer products line. Viewers can become fans of HGTV and interact with other home improvement enthusiasts through Facebook, Twitter, Pinterestand Instagram. HGTV is owned by Discovery, Inc., a global leader in real life entertainment spanning 220 countries and territories, whose portfolio also includes Discovery Channel, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, and OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

###

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 20 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2019 17:14:09 UTC
