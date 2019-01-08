Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Discovery Inc    DISCA

DISCOVERY INC (DISCA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/08 01:40:00 pm
27.315 USD   +2.96%
2018DISCOVERY INC : quaterly earnings release
2018RTL and ITV strengthen advertising partnership
RE
2018DISCOVERY INC : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

HOW THE MIGHTY HAVE FALLEN: ID EXPLORES THE BIZARRE LIFE OF INFAMOUS REAL ESTATE TYCOON IN LIMITED SERIES “ROBERT DURST: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/08/2019 | 12:59pm EST

- Two-Part Special Event Premieres Monday, January 21 at 9/8c, Exclusively on Investigation Discovery-

(Silver Spring, MD) - Money, privilege and power - millionaire Robert Durst had it all. But behind closed doors, Durst was more than a mogul… he was wanted for murder. The latest installment in the top-rated ID Murder Mystery franchise from America's leading true crime network, Investigation Discovery (ID), ROBERT DURST: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY, delves into the twisted truth behind one of New York's most infamous real estate heirs. From the suspicious disappearance of Durst's wife, Kathleen, to the execution-style murder of his confidant, Susan Berman, and finally the brutal killing of his neighbor, Morris Black, this two-part special event pulls the curtain back on this 40-year saga. ROBERT DURST: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY premieres Monday, January 21 at 9/8c and Tuesday, January 22 at 9/8c, only on Investigation Discovery.

'Truth is stranger than fiction, and there are few stories as bizarre - and, frankly, disturbing - as the one currently unraveling, today, around Robert Durst,' said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. 'The adage that money can't buy happiness rings especially true in the epic tale of Robert Durst - and, perhaps, in this case, we'll learn that it also can't buy freedom.'

ROBERT DURST: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY is an unabridged look into the investigation of Robert Durst for the murder of Susan Berman, Durst's close friend, who was found shot execution-style nearly two decades ago. While Durst maintains his innocence, many suspect he killed Berman to prevent her from telling police the truth about his wife Kathleen's suspicious disappearance from New York in 1982. The latest installment of ID's hit ID MURDER MYSTERY franchise, ROBERT DURST: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY builds on the explosive news coming out of HBO's The Jinx to bring viewers a comprehensive, 360-degree exploration into the case starting from the very beginning and extending to new information from the present day.

All-new and exclusive interviews featured throughout this two-part limited series include Jim and Sharon McCormack, Kathleen's brother and sister-in-law; Ruth Mayer and Ellen Strauss, Kathleen's friends; Dick DeGuerin, Durst's defense attorney; and Susan Criss, the former judge who presided over the 2003 trial for the murder of Morris Black where Durst was acquitted. Others featured throughout the mini-series include legal experts and journalists who've followed the rollercoaster case the last four decades including legal analyst Beth Karas; true crime journalist Diane Dimond; crime reporter Jane Velez-Mitchell; and New York Times reporter Charles Bagli.

ROBERT DURST: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY is produced for ID by American Media, Inc. and Jupiter Entertainment with Allison Wallach, Tim McConville, David Pecker, and Dylan Howard as Executive Producers. For Investigation Discovery, Pamela Deutsch is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 85 million U.S. households. From harrowing crimes to in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these 'real people, real stories', the always revealing network challenges our understanding of culture, society and the human condition. The #1 network for women in all of cable, ID's programming is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD), as well as anytime and anywhere through the network's TV Everywhere offering, IDGo. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network's true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. For additional information about ID, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com

# # #

Disclaimer

Discovery Inc. published this content on 08 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2019 17:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DISCOVERY INC
12:59pHOW THE MIGHTY HAVE FALLEN : ID EXPLORES THE BIZARRE LIFE OF INFAMOUS REAL ESTAT..
PU
10:57aDISCOVERY : Takes Majority Stake In Play Sports Group To Form Global Cycling Pla..
AQ
08:39aDISCOVERY : Takes Majority Stake In Play Sports Group To Form Global Cycling Pla..
PU
04:11aDISCOVERY : LLOYD SCHWARTZ, PRODUCER OF 'THE BRADY BUNCH,' JOINS PRODUCTION OF H..
AQ
01/07DISCOVERY, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/07DISCOVERY : LLOYD SCHWARTZ, PRODUCER OF ‘THE BRADY BUNCH,' JOINS PRODUCTIO..
PU
01/07DISCOVERY : TO REPORT FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2018 RESULTS ON TUESDAY, FEBR..
AQ
01/04DISCOVERY : Detroit Resident Wins HGTV Urban Oasis Giveaway 2018
PU
01/04DISCOVERY : NO PREP KINGS HEADS TO RACEWAYS ACROSS THE COUNTRY, BRINGING THE STR..
AQ
01/03STREET OUTLAWS : No prep kings heads to raceways across the country, bringing th..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 10 589 M
EBIT 2018 2 267 M
Net income 2018 729 M
Debt 2018 16 199 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,30
P/E ratio 2019 11,72
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 13 318 M
Chart DISCOVERY INC
Duration : Period :
Discovery Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DISCOVERY INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 34,0 $
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Zaslav President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Miron Chairman
David C. Leavy Chief Operations & Communications Officer
Gunnar Wiedenfels Chief Financial Officer
John Kenneth Honeycutt Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DISCOVERY INC7.24%13 318
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES-2.83%6 350
NIPPON TELEVISION HOLDINGS INC5.52%4 077
NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC2.25%3 668
SUN TV NETWORK LTD.-2.04%3 351
AMC NETWORKS INC6.61%3 308
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.