HOW THE MIGHTY HAVE FALLEN: ID EXPLORES THE BIZARRE LIFE OF INFAMOUS REAL ESTATE TYCOON IN LIMITED SERIES “ROBERT DURST: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY”

- Two-Part Special Event Premieres Monday, January 21 at 9/8c, Exclusively on Investigation Discovery-

(Silver Spring, MD) - Money, privilege and power - millionaire Robert Durst had it all. But behind closed doors, Durst was more than a mogul… he was wanted for murder. The latest installment in the top-rated ID Murder Mystery franchise from America's leading true crime network, Investigation Discovery (ID), ROBERT DURST: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY, delves into the twisted truth behind one of New York's most infamous real estate heirs. From the suspicious disappearance of Durst's wife, Kathleen, to the execution-style murder of his confidant, Susan Berman, and finally the brutal killing of his neighbor, Morris Black, this two-part special event pulls the curtain back on this 40-year saga. ROBERT DURST: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY premieres Monday, January 21 at 9/8c and Tuesday, January 22 at 9/8c , only on Investigation Discovery.

'Truth is stranger than fiction, and there are few stories as bizarre - and, frankly, disturbing - as the one currently unraveling, today, around Robert Durst,' said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. 'The adage that money can't buy happiness rings especially true in the epic tale of Robert Durst - and, perhaps, in this case, we'll learn that it also can't buy freedom.'

ROBERT DURST: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY is an unabridged look into the investigation of Robert Durst for the murder of Susan Berman, Durst's close friend, who was found shot execution-style nearly two decades ago. While Durst maintains his innocence, many suspect he killed Berman to prevent her from telling police the truth about his wife Kathleen's suspicious disappearance from New York in 1982. The latest installment of ID's hit ID MURDER MYSTERY franchise, ROBERT DURST: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY builds on the explosive news coming out of HBO's The Jinx to bring viewers a comprehensive, 360-degree exploration into the case starting from the very beginning and extending to new information from the present day.

All-new and exclusive interviews featured throughout this two-part limited series include Jim and Sharon McCormack, Kathleen's brother and sister-in-law; Ruth Mayer and Ellen Strauss, Kathleen's friends; Dick DeGuerin, Durst's defense attorney; and Susan Criss, the former judge who presided over the 2003 trial for the murder of Morris Black where Durst was acquitted. Others featured throughout the mini-series include legal experts and journalists who've followed the rollercoaster case the last four decades including legal analyst Beth Karas; true crime journalist Diane Dimond; crime reporter Jane Velez-Mitchell; and New York Times reporter Charles Bagli.

ROBERT DURST: AN ID MURDER MYSTERY is produced for ID by American Media, Inc. and Jupiter Entertainment with Allison Wallach, Tim McConville, David Pecker, and Dylan Howard as Executive Producers. For Investigation Discovery, Pamela Deutsch is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.

About Investigation Discovery

Investigation Discovery (ID) is the leading crime and justice network on television, delivering the highest-quality programming to approximately 85 million U.S. households. From harrowing crimes to in-depth investigations and heart-breaking mysteries behind these 'real people, real stories', the always revealing network challenges our understanding of culture, society and the human condition. The #1 network for women in all of cable, ID's programming is available in both high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD), as well as anytime and anywhere through the network's TV Everywhere offering, IDGo. For exclusive web content and bonus material, fans can follow ID on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook or check out the network's true crime blog, CrimeFeed.

Investigation Discovery is part of Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), a global leader in real life entertainment, serving a passionate audience of superfans around the world with content that inspires, informs and entertains. Available in 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, Discovery delivers over 8,000 hours of original programming each year and has category leadership across deeply loved content genres around the world. For additional information about ID, please visit InvestigationDiscovery.com

# # #